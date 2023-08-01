Why it takes us so long to go to therapy

"For the last few months, everyone I know has been looking around wondering maybe, could we, should we, potentially…talk to someone?

OPINION: For an emotionally constipated country, we have had a surprisingly empathetic response to Kiri Allan’s week from hell. Last week, as Allan crashed out of parliament, it seemed that no one indulged their sweet tooth for salty gossip.

We all just watched, grimaced, and sighed, “God, the poor woman…”

It’s unusual in one sense (were we this understanding of Todd Muller?) and very logical in another. After all, it feels like Allan could be any of us right now.

At the moment, the country’s mental health is about buoyant as the deflated, dismembered, de-horned unicorn pool toy stuffed at the back of your garage after the dog got at it. It’s been a grim winter of grinding self reflection. And for the last few months, everyone I know has been looking around wondering maybe, could we, should we, potentially…talk to someone?

Now chances are, you’ve probably been thinking about therapy for a while. Sadness has a way of whispering to you for a long time before you actually hear it. I’ve been thinking about starting therapy for, what, seven years? So, I also know there are a lot of very sensible ways to justify why you haven’t gone; the cost, the accessibility, the stigma, you’re a big strong man, you're a tough independent woman….

I know, I know. I know you may even think it’s a good idea for other people, in the same way that I think a yoga retreat is good for helping a certain type of middle class white woman who spends $90 on a drink bottle. That’s just not me.

Andi Crown/Supplied Verity Johnson: After seven years of putting it off, I started therapy.

And God, it’s boring when people start going to therapy. It’s like when they switch to oat milk, they can’t stop banging on about how life changing it is. It makes you want to drink directly from a cows’ udder at the sheer dullness of it all.

And you’re probably annoyed with the rise of ‘therapy speak’, the way we now frame our conversations with phrases like “red flags”, “toxicity” or “cutting off those who can’t hold space for you.” Yes, you know this isn’t real therapy, it’s just another way the internet finds to justify acting like a selfish dick. But it makes you worry that therapy is basically paying $250 an hour to be trapped in the room with an idiotic, narcissistic, morally vacant teenaged parrot that screams at you to INVEST IN YOUR SELF CARE!!!!!

And I also know that, beneath this glib flak jacket of cynical humour, your ribs ache.

Right in that space, top left of the chest, where you’re fairly certain your heart was. (Because you’ve got a sneaky feeling that you left it on the bus a few years ago, when you took it off because you were tired, and you never had the energy to collect it from lost property.)

I also know that you’re proud of that pain. Of course you are, it’s the only way you can live with it without it sending you mad. I was so proud of what I’d endured. I warmed myself on the cold fire of knowing it hadn’t broken me, and I toasted sad little marshmallows to celebrate the fact that I’d never needed to see a shrink.

And then two months ago, someone pointed out that I may be proud but I was also miserable.

So, after seven years of putting it off, I started therapy. A fortnight ago, I started banging on about how great it is with oat-milk-level enthusiasm. And a week ago, I realised that therapy doesn’t deny or negate the fact that you’ve crawled through barbed wire to get here. You can still be proud that you’re covered in blood, mud and scars where your organs used to be.

It just suggests that you might feel a bit better if you took a shower now.