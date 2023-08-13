Winston Peters is back, but is he in or is he out?

NZ First leader Winston Peters has launched his comeback campaign, hitting out at Labour and promising tax cuts and a gang crackdown.

Vernon Small is a journalist and former adviser to Labour cabinet minister David Parker.

OPINION: They say you should never rule Winston Peters out.

The problem is, you can’t definitively rule him in either.

So spare a thought for National leader Christopher Luxon who is prevaricating over a potential post-election deal with the old stayer.

Since Peters launched New Zealand First back in July 1993 he has been in Parliament (mostly), but out in 2008 and 2020 - both times after a trot in harness with Labour.

After a lean patch in the polls since 2020, he has celebrated his party’s 30th year with a bounce above 5 per cent, which would see the 78-year-old return to the House.

Like it or not, he is tantalisingly in sight of the fulcrum of power, this time with support from a new marginalised minority, the anti-vax and anti-mandate crowd.

What makes the role of NZ First intriguing in this election cycle is that, to date, he has not been employing his usual tactic of inscrutable centrism.

Stuff Christopher Luxon has danced around questions about ruling Peters in or out.

In the past, keeping his powder dry until “after the voters have decided” has served him well.

That opaque ploy allowed voters from Left and Right to believe – or assume – that the pin-striped straw-in-the-wind would go with their preferred winner. Either way, at worst he would keep the other side “honest” and anchored to the centre.

In contrast, since being ousted in 2020 he has moved off the fence. His attacks on Labour and its policies have been intense and unequivocal. He was particularly scathing about Jacinda Ardern before she quit.

He has no doubt calculated there are more potential votes on the Right than on the Left and this is the best way to secure them.

A clutch of National-leaning electors may still vote tactically for NZ First, aiming to lessen the radical influence of ACT. If Labour’s balloon deflates much further, a bunch of centre-left voters may feel similarly.

Already, some Labour stalwarts have shifted to the Greens in disappointment at Chris Hipkins’ “captain’s call” that scuppered a wealth tax/tax cut switch.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Still pulling the crowds - Winston Peters speaks during a NZ First public meeting in Christchurch.

They may reconsider if a major policy rabbit is pulled from the hat, such as today’s unveiling by Hipkins of his well-signalled plan to remove GST from fruit and vegetables. If not, Labour risks the negative commentary about its chances snowballing. And the way the commentary rolls the votes will follow, including across the divide to Peters.

Despite the apparent certainty of Peters’ words, however, he has uncertain form.

Back in 1996 he heaped criticism on National. Without him ever quite saying so, that convinced many voters that he would put Labour into office. Instead, he backed National and its leader Jim Bolger to the anger of many left-leaning voters.

So even when things seem clear it pays to cross-examine the semantics and ferret out covert escape clauses.

For instance, ruling out “this lot” may not be the same thing as ruling out another lot at the head of the same party. Ruling out returning “this Government” to power does not necessarily rule out “a coalition with the party from that government”. Because as any fool will know, that would be “a different government”.

Not taking “the baubles of office” does not exclude Cabinet posts or VIP cars, which as any fool would know are not baubles but things of real value.

You get the picture.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour has ruled out a Cabinet seat alongside Winston Peters

Which brings us to ACT’s positioning in relation to a resurgent NZ First apparently firmly ensconced on its side of the fence.

It has ruled out sitting around the Cabinet table with Peters (bearing in mind semantics are not the sole preserve of NZ First).

It has also called strongly on Christopher Luxon to preclude working with Peters altogether.

David Seymour is clearly aware that he and Peters are ploughing the same furrow when it comes to issues such as “co-governance” or other similar policies.

He must also realise that any government requiring NZ First for a majority, alongside ACT, is a threat to ACT’s full share of power.

With three in the relationship, those on the margins – so-called “captive parties” – are in a weak bargaining position compared with a party towards the centre. This is not just some theory for first-year political science students to ponder. The Greens could run a workshop on their real-life experience of being squeezed out by NZ First and United Future.

So imagine a scenario after October 14 where the three parties of the right are required to secure a majority. Peters could take to Luxon an offer that he couldn’t really refuse: “We will back you in exchange for policies X, promises Y, and Cabinet posts for me and some of my team. But ACT must not be in the Cabinet room.”

Luxon could call Peters’ bluff, but would he risk it?

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Winston Peters speaks at the NZ First conference

The conundrum for ACT would be whether to swallow the dead rat, or risk being blamed for Peters backing a Labour-led alternative.

Neither is attractive, so it is no surprise ACT is putting the heat on Luxon for a decision now.

He in turn is prevaricating because either way there is risk. But the recent polls have whipped away one of his fig leaves: that it is not something he needs to address because Winston is below the 5 per cent threshold.

If Luxon is hoping that surveys putting Peters above 5 per cent are “rogues” and he can dodge the question, he is set to be disappointed.

Signs are that even in the latest survey by Labour’s pollsters Talbot Mills, which shows a narrower gap between the two main parties, NZ First is thereabouts the threshold.

A dollar each way may be the safe resort of the average Jo Pundit, but Luxon does not have that luxury.

Sooner rather than later in the next nine weeks he needs to be clear. Is it deal or no deal?