Māori at the receiving end of flaky logic when it comes to suppression

Joel Maxwell is a senior writer with Stuff's Pou Tiaki team.

OPINION: Despite the likely rupturing of parliamentary rules, there is a symmetry in Rawiri Waititi’s contempt for a suppression law that has long unloaded contempt on Māori.

The Māori Party co-leader revealed information that apparently breached a name suppression order from court. He can do it inside Parliament without getting punished by a judge.

I’m all for anything that challenges that wood-panelled ant colony, but this was extraordinary. It was all part of a frenetic countdown to campaign time, when we crack the glass and they run amok.

Some politicians will wring their hands out there on the campaign trail about law and order, but the fact remains that Māori are on the receiving end of some flaky logic when it comes to suppression, and therefore justice itself.

Whatever the intention, Waititi’s kōrero inside Parliament offers a chance to revisit the broader problem.

As a 2021 RNZ report revealed, Pākehā were three times more likely to be granted name suppression than Māori.

A defendant can get suppression if, among other reasons, they satisfy the judge they would face extreme hardship from the publication of their identity.

It would appear, generally speaking, the term “extreme hardship” is immediately run through the filter of the largely Pākehā, well-off legal system, which triangulates on that most middle-class of anxieties, social embarrassment. In this world, it really is an extreme hardship to get mustard stains on your reputation and standing.

Stuff Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Te Pati Maori co-leaders. (File photo)

Conversely, the reasoning goes, because many Māori people are already awash in extreme hardship, then what does it matter if we pour another bucket-load into the pool?

This is the cumulative-bad-things reasoning that would see us respond to someone choking on guacamole by squeezing lime juice into their eyes. Sure it makes no sense, but what have they got to lose?

Māori have already faced higher rates of charging by police, higher rates of convictions, higher rates of imprisonment – and now we have the added indignity of higher rates of being told by judges our reputation isn’t even worthy of the shaming half of ‘public naming-and-shaming’. Māori are apparently beneath embarrassment.

I’m starting to think that just throwing in more money for duty lawyers might not be the solution to the problem.

Parliament TV Speaker of the House Adrian Rurawhe responds to Rawiri Waititi possibly breaching name suppression in Parliament.

I only mention all of the above because, of the things that should be just in our society, our justice system should be at the top.

OK, some argue that juries can’t be trusted to deliver clean, impartial decisions with the media crowing in their ears. And maybe it feels like identity suppression is enshrined in Western legal tradition.

However, my colleague Edward Gay explained in a great Stuff story that our name suppression system was utterly homegrown – not eternal – only legislated in 1920, initially proposed for young, first-time offenders to encourage them in rehabilitation. Suppression was expanded during the passage of that law so that anybody, except those facing a murder charge, could be eligible.

The law has changed over the years, but if I were a young Māori person appearing in court, I might want to remind the judge why name suppression came about in the first place.

Stuff Joel Maxwell: “Because many Māori people are already awash in extreme hardship, then what does it matter if we pour another bucket-load into the pool?”

Yes – publication of my name, with my whole life ahead of me, lowers my chances for rehabilitation.

Give me the benefit of the doubt. Tell me I have something to lose. I might never have a high-flying job somewhere fancy, but just feeling the sting of injustice, inequity, contempt for my future, whānau, people – myself – diminishes me as a human.

Why, if I feel this sting, would I want to change and respect others?

Please, despite the system itself, give me some justice.