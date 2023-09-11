Kia tūpato tātou mō te patu e werohia ana te tangata, hei pōhēhē ia

He kairīpoata Pou Tiaki a Joel Maxwell ki a Puna.

HUATAU: Me tūpato tātou mō te patu ō ngā ahuatanga maha o tēnei ao hurihuri kia whakapōhēhē te tangata ki ngā take, ngā kaupapa, ngā whainga tino tika. He aha ngā mea nui o te ao? Ahakoa te aha, koirā te pātai matua tonu.

Āe, e mōhiotia ana – kei te noho mai tātou katoa i roto i te kaupeka pōtitanga o tēnei tau. Nō reira, kāore e kore ka timotimo mai ai ngā kōrero, ngā patipati, ngā pātaritari a ngā kaitono. Hei aha? Hei hopu i ō karu, ō taringa, tō tautoko ake ki ōu rātou whakaaro, hiahia, kaupapa here rānei. Ka aroha e hoa mā.

Heoi anō, ahakoa ngā waiata reka a ngā ngutu o ngā pāti tōrangapū, me ngā kaitono, me kaua tātou e wareware i tētahi kaupapa kē – tētahi kaupapa matua, pea – o tēnei wā: Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

Anei he wiki whakahirahira kia mohio mai ai anō ki tētahi taonga tūturu rawa atu.

E tinga ana, i tēnei wā ko te ōhanga te tino take o Ngāti Kaipōti, Māori mai, tauiwi mai i tēnei pōtitanga.

Nō muri mai o te ngau a te mate urutā ki te ao, i pēhi kaha rawa mai ngā wero ōhangatanga ki te marea.

Āe, kua pēhi tonu mai te tāmi ahumoni ā mohoa noa nei, ā, ka memenge haere ai te ahua a ā tātou wāreti i raro te kaha o tēnā wera.

He wero anō tēnei. I runga i te weratanga ki ngā wāreti, me pēhea tātou, ngā tāngata ngākau nui ki te reo rangatira, e whai wāhi ana ki te mahi whakarauora i te taonga tuku iho nei? Ka mutu: ki te kore koe e whiwhia te pūtea kia whakarauora i tō ake whānau, tērā pea ka mimiti haere tō kaha, tō aronga, kia whakanui, kia whakaruruhau i tō tātou reo.

Mēnā pērā te ahuatanga, he aronga matua kē tōu, arā, te oranga pai o tō ake whānau.

Tērā pea, koirā te ahua o tō tātou ao Māori i ēnei wā tonu. He whawhai e kore e mutu tā tātou, mō ake tonu atu. Mehemea e pirangi ana tātou kia kōkiri i ngā taonga, te whakarerenga a ngā tupuna, me kaua tātou o Ngāi Māori e moe, e whakatā, e hārarei atu, mō tō tātou reo te take.

Āe, ka aro koutou ko te nuinga o ngā tāngata o te whenua nei ki te reo Māori i tēnei wiki noa iho. Ka pai. E tautokohia ana tēnā.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Joel Maxwell: “E tinga ana, i tēnei wā ko te ōhanga te tino take o Ngāti Kaipōti, Māori mai, tauiwi mai i tēnei pōtitanga.”

Engari kē, tāmi ahumoni atu, tāmi ahumoni mai; wiki atu, wiki mai, he taua mātou mō tēnei taonga. (Ahakoa anō te koretake o tōku ake reo nei! Ktk.)

He mahi nui, he mahi uaua, he mahi aroha.

Frankly it’s a crazy world, and it’s easy to lose sight of what’s really important when we’re getting whacked over the head with all the craziness. I know, too, it’s election time, and we’re going to have candidates and parties pecking away at us to win our support for their ideas and policies. But it’s te Wiki o te Reo Māori, a week to celebrate our wonderful language. Unfortunately it’s just as likely that in voter mode we’ll mostly be worrying about things like the economy. It’s been a hell of a time since the global pandemic, and we’ve faced the oppressive impacts of the likes of inflation right up to today. Now we face another challenge. When our wallets are shrivelling under the intense heat of inflation, where do we find the time and energy to save a language? But maybe that’s just how it is now for Māori. We have a fight that simply isn’t going to end. Sleep, rest, holidays? Nope. Most of you can focus on the language in this one week. That’s good. Inflation comes and goes, weeks come and go, but we’ll be here fighting for our language. It’s a big job, it’s a tough job. But it’s a labour of love.