Jehan Casinader: Is our suicide conversation helping or harming?

In a single year, 12 young people died in suspected suicides – and almost all were between 14 and 18 years old.

Jehan Casinader is a Wellington-based journalist, speaker and mental health advocate.

OPINION: I stood alone in a cemetery, staring at a teenager’s grave. The headstone was covered in baseball caps and necklaces – colourful tributes to a life cut short.

I’d travelled to Kawerau, a former milling town on the East Coast, to report on a spate of youth suicides that had rocked the town.

Back then, in 2011, life in this beautiful community was tough. Kawerau had the highest proportion of working-age beneficiaries in the country. Children were growing up in homes marked by poverty and desperation.

As I walked through the cemetery, I was baffled by the pattern of deaths. Many of these teens had already had experienced the heartache caused by suicide – before deciding to end their own lives.

As I interviewed locals, I met a Māori warden who offered an insight that I’ll never forget.

“School children are allowed to attend the funerals of their friends,” she said. “I have heard them say, ‘Wow, this tangi’s neat, eh!’ We’ve glamourised it.”

Some teens grew up with little affirmation or validation, the kuia explained. The only time they saw a schoolmate’s life being celebrated was when they were lying in a coffin.

She believed that marking suicides in a very public way – and paying tribute to the teens who had died – could put other vulnerable youth at risk. It could support a mistaken belief that it’s okay to end your life.

Her view is backed up by research on “suicide contagion”. Studies show that a single death can have a ripple effect, including through news reporting and social media. A suicide may trigger suicidal thoughts or behaviour in vulnerable people, even if they didn’t know the person who died.

Of course, sweeping this topic under the rug is not an option. We gave suicide the silent treatment for decades, and it didn’t work. New Zealand ended up with one of the highest suicide rates in the developed world.

In 2023, some people still believe that conversations about suicide are being hidden, suppressed or shut down. “Why aren’t we allowed to talk about it?” I hear them say.

Actually, no one’s stopping us from talking about suicide. But are those conversations useful – and hopeful? Or are we causing more harm?

Last month, I was astonished by a coroner’s findings about a Lincoln University student who ended her life in a hostel.

“A coroner has released the harrowing details of a teenager’s last months before she died by suicide,” Stuff’s report began.

The article, which named the dead woman and included many photos from her teen years, offered a glowing tribute to a “passionate young environmentalist” and “over-achiever” who developed a “growing determination to end her life”.

The Herald went further, outlining the steps she took to “meticulously plan her death”. Readers were offered grim excerpts from her diary. We read about how she planned her funeral and prepared goodbye letters for friends and family.

The media were not breaking any rules here. Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale had released her judgement “for the purpose of public education aimed at avoiding further suicide by young people in similar circumstances.”

Public education is a worthy aim. So, what exactly did we learn from this tragic case? What may have prevented the 18-year-old’s death? What other help did she need? What may have given her hope? What are the key messages we could share with young people who find themselves in similar distress?

The coroner didn’t even try to address these crucial questions. In fact, her report provided no recommendations at all. Not a single one.

The 18-year-old had kept her suicidal thoughts private, misled medical professionals, and lied to her friends about her whereabouts. The coroner found no fault with the health professionals responsible for her care, and also found “no grounds for criticism of Lincoln University”.

The coroner offered some basic ideas if someone needs help – like calling a crisis service, taking them to ED, or ringing 111. These suggestions are so bland and obvious that they could have been produced by ChatGPT.

So what are we left with? A tragic, confronting story that is utterly devoid of hope. And the details were laid bare for the whole country to read, notwithstanding the possible impact on the young woman’s family and friends. I’m struggling to see the “public education” that the coroner promised.

I care deeply about this topic. Like thousands of Kiwis, I’ve had mental health challenges. I’ve been suicidal. And I know the impact that stories like these can have on the well-being of people who are already struggling.

Yes, suicide reporting is important. I’ve done plenty of it. It reminds us of the unspeakable grief that bereaved families carry, and it helps us to hold politicians and health agencies to account.

But fixating on the pain caused by suicide doesn’t stop people from ending their lives. If we want to save lives, we need to focus on life itself.

Unsplash We can remove the stigma associated with suicidal thoughts, and we can teach other people how to respond to suicidality, says Jehan Casinader.

How? By highlighting stories about Kiwis who have actually overcome severe mental distress. People need to be reminded that there is a way through, even when everything feels futile.

We can remove the stigma associated with suicidal thoughts. Feeling helpless, exhausted, overwhelmed or burdensome – these are normal human emotions. By talking about these feelings, we can help those who’re struggling to realise they are not alone.

We can teach other people how to respond to suicidality. That’s already happening. Mates in Construction trains site workers to identify signs that a colleague is at risk of suicide. St John and other organisations offer “mental health first aid” training.

Good Yarn is a peer support programme in workplaces, focused on mental health literacy. University students have their own initiatives too – like Lads Without Labels, a Canterbury charity that aims to break down the stigma around mental health.

Some people will still end their lives, despite the best efforts of loved ones and health professionals. The Lincoln University death is a sad reminder of this. It can’t be neatly explained – but nor should it be sensationalised.

When coroners and media publish information about suicides, the focus should be on what can be learned from the death – not on the tragedy itself.

Vanessa Laurie / Stuff Gary Anderson and his dog Kairo are travelling the South Island on a motorbike with a sidecar to raise awareness about suicide and money for I Am Hope.

The good news is that New Zealand’s suicide figures have stabilised. Last year, the rate of suspected suicides – 10.2 per 100,000 people – was the lowest in 13 years.

There’s one figure we will never know: how many Kiwi lives have been saved.

Saved, because their friend took time to listen. Saved, because they could access professional help. Saved, because their employer gave them time to get well. Saved, because they heard other stories of survival.

Monday marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week. There’s no better time to flip the script on suicide.

Where to get help