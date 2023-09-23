Flying just ain’t as much fun these days

With a more relaxed policy to both its passengers and staff, Air Tahiti survived the pandemic with little turbulence.

OPINION: My first visit to Vietnam in 1993 began most auspiciously.

En route from Hong Kong to Saigon over the South China Sea, the brilliant purple glow of St Elmo’s fire suddenly encased the nose and cockpit of our Boeing 767-200 as we bumped our way through a potent electrical storm.

None of the other passengers would have been aware of it, but I had asked one of the flight attendants if I could visit the flight deck, my normal procedure for every international flight back then.

I recall the eerie glow was not only outside, but also wholly inside the cockpit as well. All our lighter clothing and exposed skin shone neon as though we were in some kooky Kathmandu disco.

The static electricity light show, which can show up in the supercharged masts of ships ploughing through electrically charged weather, was in our case caused by the aircraft’s rapid movement through a supercharged sky.

I watched enthralled as it appeared to recharge itself from the streaks of continuous lightning clawing their way up from the nose of the plane.

Up ahead was the sickening black hole of the tropical cyclone, and as we entered it Captain Paul McClelland looked genuinely worried as he flicked off the autopilot to take firm control of his plane, saying to his first officer; “Never seen static like this, do you think we should be worried?”.

Then he turned to me; “Get that safety belt on now will you!”

This had turned into one helluva mid-flight interview!

One of the first overseas magazines I began regularly writing for on Asian subjects was Australian Flying, whose avid readers were keen to follow up Australian aviation interests that were exploiting the latest Asian tiger economy.

From contracts for clear-felling remnants of tropical rainforest, to the Ansett pilots and jets they obligingly leased to Vietnam Airlines to circumvent the failed US embargo, the Aussies were in like Flynn and way before any kiwi entrepreneurs had even got out of bed.

The cockpit that night was crowded. In addition to the two pilots, a navigator and myself, a chief flight engineer sat on nothing more than his oversized red tool kit that filled the rest of the available floor space.

Cockpits are now completely out of bounds for passengers, but in those lax, pre-terrorist days, international aviation regulations only forbade passengers in the cockpit during landing and takeoffs.

The chief spannerhand went straight to the point when I asked about his presence; “C’mon mate, would you trust a Vietnamese mechanic whose only worked on motorbikes to keep your bloody brand new forty million dollar plane in the air!’

How things change, countries upskill, and quickly. Today I would rate a Vietnamese aeronautical engineer as up with the best.

The electrical storm that night was uncomfortable for only about 10 minutes.

Our aircraft burst through the outer vortex of the cyclone as abruptly as we had entered it. From near blackout conditions, the late afternoon sky reappeared and visible relief was evident all through the cockpit as McClelland flicked back onto autopilot and eased back in his seat.

‘Just like flying up to Darwin, mate!’, proclaimed first officer Warren Dunlop, ‘we’ll soon be starting our descent; better get back to your seat.”

The rest of the time was at the discretion of the captain.

I lament not having the fun I used to have flying, every sector being a wonderous opportunity to interview pilots and passengers alike, learn a little more about the world and all its mysterious workings.

I recall returning to my seat that day and talking to the Vietnamese-American passenger beside me, who was contemplating his first return to his country of birth after being shunned an ‘American orphan’, an object of derision and shame. His story moved me to my core.

I can’t help but think some of the silliest, most devoid-of-reality-decisions come out of the corporate world, and our national airlime carrier is no exception.

For years, they have subjected passengers to an endless succession of ‘very cool’ in-flight safety videos.

Surely these are money down the drain, the way they use analogies of flying waka, sports cars taking off, prancing All Blacks and glam models - you know what I mean. It must all be lost on most foreign flyers unfamiliar with our culture.

It just amazes me these expensive productions get picked up by the mainstream media as ‘news’, as if people would be interested. Escaping from a plane is not rocket science, nor should it be explained by an All Black in a sports car or waka.

I recall going on a plane in the Solomons once, the only safety information exhibited being a sign in pidgin English over the safety exit; ‘Pullem here iIn case plane buggerup’.

Another bad decision Air NZ made I believe was graduated fares in economy class, a decision that subjects poor folk to the smells of an inflight meal without the meal.

All passengers in the same class should be treated equally, they may as well be Jetstar, and our National Airline should be better than this.

I still doggedly do Airline interviews when I travel, but now at their offices.

Recently in Papeete, I caught up with Torea Colas, Marketing and Communications Director for Air Tahiti who operate internationally with four 787 and 797 aircraft, two owned and two leased.

Co-incidentally on the day I interviewed him. a Stuff feature titled ‘Have we Fallen out of love with Air NZ’ had come out back in New Zealand.

Covid never helped of course, our national airline along with the likes of our big banks all took a hardline attitude with so called ‘customer safety’, tactics which all contributed to dividing New Zealanders when we didn’t need it.

But well noted by many travellers to and from French Polynesia was the more ‘softer’ and relaxed attitude to flying that Air Tahiti took during this difficult time.

“We all sat down at Air Tahiti and made the decision to keep our loyal clientele on board at all costs, our staff too. A few of our 608 staff took voluntary redundancy, but we stayed determined to keep the majority employed at all costs,” said Colas.

“When Covid rolled back, we were in a much better position to continue forward.”

Airports are stressful, and when you feel like you’re being herded like an animal, it can take a turn for the worse.

But let’s face it, it’s not only the flying that isn’t so much fun any more, it’s the airport experience which all revolves around onerous security lanes that make you feel like you’re in a sheep yard, the clattering scanning equipment, being herded through passport control by barking staff.

America foisted their war of drugs on us, but also its unfriendly and dehumanizing security practices as well.

In particular, Auckland International airport has become a dreadful experience to travel in and out of.

There used to be a saying, ‘getting there is half the fun’, but let’s face it, travelling in and out of New Zealand just ain’t the fun it used to be.