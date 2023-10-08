Hipkins in isolation as the nation moves on from Covid without him

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: Can there be a more poetic end to this government than its Prime Minister, confined to his hotel room, the last soldier of a forgotten war stranded on an isolated island while the rest of his people prepare to vote his party back to the Stone Age?

Hipkins was central to many of the worst aspects of the lockdowns, mandates, failed procurement processes and state-overreach of the Covid era. To see him grounded, a prisoner not of Covid but of his own past, while the nation looks forward to whatever regime will assume power next month, is somewhat ironic.

The disaster that has befallen Hipkins isn’t Covid but the misfortune of reminding the nation of that period, and our own complicity in it.

We are not just annoyed at Jacinda Ardern and her ministers; some of us are embarrassed at how we acted, how we were complicit in what went down.

We embraced the home-confinement, locked border and forced vaccinations.

Our lowest point occurred right at the start. March 2020. The Prime Minister was issuing stay-at-home orders, to remain in our ‘bubbles’ which were enforced enthusiastically by the police and citizen vigilantes, but for nine days the executive had no legal authority to do any such thing.

And no one, other than Mr Andrew Borrowdale, who successfully litigated the issue, noticed. Not the executive. Not the Director General of Health. Not the media. Not the Police.

The willingness with which we fell into compliance was dispiriting; but it was going to get worse. Parliament abrogated its oversight responsibility and voted the executive a blank cheque for $52 billion dollars with the inevitable result. Much was wasted.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Police officers stop vehicles at Covid-19 border checkpoint on State Highway 1B in Waikato while restrictions were in place.

We do not want to be reminded. We no longer care. The virus took 14 souls last week. You won’t have noticed. The country has moved on. Only Chris Hipkins, in solitary isolation, remains true to the old ways.

This was the sort of data that would have driven us to cover up, staring in fear across our masks, cowering behind our picket fences and home-deliveries as we kept our children away from their friends.

We descended into a nasty, petty team of five million. Anyone not showing sufficient compliance was an affront to our own sacrifice.

Then came the mandates. Those not willing to follow to be vaccinated were hounded, not just out of cafés, movie cinemas and public transport, but from their careers, their employment, from anywhere where the lives of the unclean could interact with us: the vaccinated, the virtuous, the vigilant.

Looking back, it is difficult to accept how badly we behaved, how we cheered when the state chased rule-breakers for fleeing to Northland or Wanaka, were stopped at checkpoints, were fined, charged, detained.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Chris Hipkins takes part in a zoom press conference earlier this week after testing positive for Covid-19.

Covid revealed something ugly about ourselves. About how easily we will comply with the most absurd directions and how few of us are willing to take even the mildest stand for our, or our neighbours’, liberty.

We dressed up this compliance as a necessary commitment to save the vulnerable. But was it, really? Or did we just enjoy, for a moment, being part of a mob.

Once the mandates arrived, we knew that the vaccines didn’t necessarily stop infection, that the mortality rate was far lower than first feared and forcing the unvaccinated out of the classroom served no purpose than as a means of collective punishment for being difficult.

When those pushed to the margins finally revolted, erupting onto the lawns of parliament, our media were not even willing to get close to what, in the public mind, was a leper colony, in every interpretation of that phrase.

Here were those, many already on the margins economically and mentally, driven to a public act of desperation and self-destruction and all we could do was wait until the truncheons were finally deployed to drag them from the parliamentary lawn and our consciousness.

And we have paid a terrible price. Closing schools has coincided with a spike in truancy that has remained stubbornly resistant to resolution.

A generation has been locked out of the property market thanks to the asset-shock caused by quantitative easing. The explosion of government debt that will never be re-paid because neither major party has the stomach to bring the finances back to surplus will blight our sovereign accounts for generations.

And so we come back to Chris Hipkins, languishing in his hotel room, face pressed metaphorically against the glass, as the nation moved on without him and shortly without his party. It is the perfect farewell to his administration, to the Covid-era, and away from any reconciliation for what occurred and our individual part in it.