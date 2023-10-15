Hamas apologists are siding with evil, end of discussion

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: When jihadists from Al Qaeda crashed planes into the World Trade Centre, we did not stop to consider the merits of that group’s grievances.

When the Christchurch terrorist chose to end the lives of 51 Kiwis, at no point did anyone stop to ponder what sins we had committed to cause this crime.

When images of captives suffering horrific deaths at the hands of ISIS flooded the internet, there was no consideration to the righteousness of their cause.

The murder of civilians invalidates the moral legitimacy of the person or group who elects to engage in such crimes.

Al-Qaeda was expelled from Afghanistan and its leadership hunted down and killed.

ISIS was toppled from every inch of territory it once held and the perpetrator of the murders in Christchurch has decades of isolation before him.

And yet. Last week the government of the Gaza Strip, Hamas, launched an attack on the State of Israel.

The death toll is pushing one thousand. At least a hundred were taken into captivity; the spoils of war.

Hamas followed this brief invasion by flooding civilian areas with missiles, creating waves of damage and death.

Francisco Seco/AP Mourners grieve beside the body of Mapal Adam, who was killed by Hamas militants as they carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack.

This was not an attempt to take and hold territory. It was a coordinated and planned attack with the primary aim of seeing how many Jews could be killed or captured.

This, you would think, is where the discussion ends. Hamas condemned without equivocation. Their actions were abhorrent, even within the bounds of warfare, and the reaction to their crimes was revulsion and dismay.

Well. No. Many commentators begin their analysis with something like “I condemn the attacks on civilians, however…”.

There is no ‘however’. Everything leading up to that adverb is a lie. What is the crime committed that gives Hamas the right to storm a music festival and gun down as many people as they can find, saving the young women to be hauled off as trophies?

There is nothing. The discussion ends there.

Fatima Shbair/AP Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 11.

Apologists for this new pogrom draw a comparison between Hamas and the State of Israel, pointing to some policy of Tel Aviv they disapprove of. Well. Sure. Tel Aviv does a lot of things I disapprove of, but there is no moral equivalence.

Let us consider the two – Hamas and Israel – side by side.

There are Muslim members of the Knesset as well as in the judiciary, military and civil society. The only Jews in the Gaza Strip are those kidnapped in the last week.

For those in the territories, Israel allows as much self-governance as its security can tolerate. To be sure, sometimes their security forces respond to militant attacks that result in Palestinian civilian deaths, but no Palestinian music festival has seen hundreds attacked, murdered, and kidnapped.

The history of Israel is one of restraint in the face of provocation and when necessity demands a military response, this is presented as justification for the provocation.

Eden Jahnke/Supplied About 200 people attended a vigil to light candles in remembrance of those who died in the attack on Israel.

The worst intentional crime committed by Israel is to buy land off West Bank farmers and build houses. I’d prefer that they did not do that, and there are often clashes between Jews and Palestinians as a result, as befits a region that has experienced centuries of disputed geography.

The instant Hamas enjoyed power over Jews they murdered them. There is no moral equivalence. No honest person can credibly claim to find ‘faults on both sides’.

Those who seek to excuse or mitigate the evils we have observed point to the blockade on military and dual-use items being imported into Gaza, calling it an open-air-prison.

The blockade began in 2007 after Hamas took power and was in response to rocket attacks. It is porous, as we can see from the amount of weapons acquired prior to last week’s terror, and there is no shortage of food and medicines inside Gaza.

Leo Correa/AP Israelis take cover from incoming rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 11.

The blockade would probably end tomorrow if Hamas could credibly undertake to stop their relentless military campaign against its neighbour. Hamas will not do that. The blockade suits its purpose.

Israel has many faults. All societies do, but there is no nation in history that has made more concessions for peace nor demonstrated a greater willingness to negotiate.

Yet we expect the descendants of two millennia of hatred and cruelty to possess a capacity for restraint that we would not expect from any other society.

Remarkably, such restraint has been demonstrated, repeatedly. Yet it is never enough. Hamas and its sympathisers like to chant: ‘From the River to the Sea, Palestine shall be free.’ A pithy slogan that calls for the destruction of the State of Israel and, presumably, the seven million Jews who live within its borders.

The only compromise Israel can make to appease Hamas and her fellow travellers is its own destruction, and even then the hatred would not cease. In a fight between good and evil to equivocate is to side with evil.