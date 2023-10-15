As Winston Churchill said, ‘No-one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise.’

Paula Penfold is a senior journalist with the Stuff Circuit investigation team.

OPINION: I know fiery debates and witty one-liners are the lifeblood of an election campaign, but my god, it’s been loud lately. And cynical. And predictable. And uninspiring.

So put the empties in the recycling bin, and then let’s think big. Or at least, let’s think further ahead than 2026. Come with me to a utopian Aotearoa sometime in the future, a place where we’ve stopped fighting each other.

Don’t worry, I’m not advocating we throw out the baby with the bathwater. As a dumped Winston Churchill famously said on his way out, “No-one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government – except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”

It’s not democracy itself that’s led to us being forever in each other’s faces. But perhaps the way we do democracy needs some attention.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Chris Luxon and Nicola Willis hammer home the 'Coalition of Chaos' rhetoric.

I’m not talking about our voting system, either (although it is hard to imagine MMP campaigner, the late Rod Donald, relishing the prospect of Winston Peters as kingmaker, again). I’m talking about the way the House of Representatives itself operates; the wood-panelled corridors of power that smell like history, the oh-so-English pomp and ceremony, the regalia, the tradition – and the antagonism of our Westminster system.

I’m no PolSci student, but as a refresher, here’s a Westminster 101.

There are three branches, designed so none has ultimate power and each provides checks and balances on the other.

There’s the legislature – the actual House of Representatives for Members of Parliament – where the Select Committees do their work, and where laws are made. It functions literally to represent the people, to scrutinise the government, and to approve the supply of public funds to the Government.

There’s the executive: the Ministers who run the country and administer the laws made in the House.

And then there’s the judiciary: the courts and judges who apply those laws.

It’s the first branch I’m concerned with; the most public-facing, the place from where many of our impressions of politics and parliamentarians derive.

As you’ll have no doubt figured out by all the yelling, the House is designed to be adversarial, as a handbrake to tyranny and corruption, and to expose incompetence, by having politicians act as a check on each other.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff As you’ll have no doubt figured out by all the yelling, the House is designed to be adversarial.

I get that. But is it working?

In the system’s birthplace, UK political journalist Ian Dunt wrote the book, How Westminster Works… and Why It Doesn’t; described as a walk through “the Westminster labyrinth to reveal an omnishambles”.

There are of course many differences between the British way of governing and what has evolved in New Zealand, but many of the points Dunt makes remain valid here too, when “deep-seated, long-lasting national problems go permanently unresolved”.

It’d take another entire column (actually, an entire Commission) to explore alternatives; consensual systems where several parties with diverse views are required to agree (!), as in Switzerland and the Netherlands. (And why not: since we’re reckoning with our past, the time is ripe for us to be bold about our future.)

The point, for now, was made perfectly this week by someone on one of the many social media platforms I drift in and out of, who put it like this: “People who can see politics as a game possess a massive amount of privilege, possibly without even knowing it.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Politics in our Parliament so often looks like a game, writes Paula Penfold.

This is not a criticism of individual politicians, many if not most of whom enter Parliament for the right reasons, wide-eyed and ambitious; they have a vision for how this country should be, and they want to contribute. Hats off to them, given how hideous much of it must be.

But so often in the seat of our Parliament it looks like a game.

Which is why the shouting worries me. Not in and of itself – I’m not that precious – but because all the arguing is wasted time. Too many important issues over which there’s more agreement than disagreement fail to progress because our system discourages consensus.

Most crucially of all, the turn-off factor is huge. So in the coming days and weeks let’s closely analyse voter turnout, because when much of the citizenry is too busy figuring out how to live, a bunch of people yelling at each other inside a rarefied building most of us will never visit is hardly an accessible – much less a likeable – form of democracy.

In which case it isn’t really democracy, at all.

What do you think? Email sundayletters@stuff.co.nz.