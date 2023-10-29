Why I quit X (the hellsite formerly known as Twitter) for good

Analysts say paid prescription models are likely to become more common as rivalry heats up.

Paula Penfold is a senior journalist with the Stuff Circuit investigation team.

OPINION: I began my love affair with Twitter in 2009.

It met so many needs.

The perfect curated news feed, I could follow media organisations and journalists I admired, have their work pop up in my feed, and interact with them directly.

Mindful of the echo-chamber risk, I’d follow others whose views I was unlikely to agree with.

I got to know people who ended up helping me with stories. Some became friends.

I even got approached for a new job via a Twitter message, and so Stuff Circuit was born.

At its best, Twitter was a place for marginalised people and communities to get their messages out. A virtual town square, where experts who studied important topics would freely share their knowledge.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Paula Penfold is a senior journalist with the Stuff Circuit investigation team.

It was also irreverent, sometimes hilarious, and offered what social media in its most useful iterations can provide: connection, inspiration, exposure to new ideas.

But now, it’s just bleak.

Since the world’s richest person – self-professed “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk – bought Twitter for US$44 billion (NZ$76b) a year ago, trust and safety staff have been cut back, banned accounts reinstated (including those of neo-Nazis, white supremacists, QAnon-worshippers and former US President Donald Trump), and the blue tick denoting verified users replaced with one that can be bought.

Unsurprisingly, toxicity accelerated exponentially.

In April, New York Times Magazine described Twitter as “the part of the dinner party when only the serious drinkers remain”.

Having been that dinner party guest, I persisted; blocking the abusers, ignoring the rampant conspiracies, scrolling past the crappy ads for crappy stuff.

Matt Rourke/AP Twitter used to be the perfect curated news feed, writes Paula Penfold, but those days are over.

But when, in a classic piece of ego-driven debranding, Musk changed Twitter to X (a letter he obsesses over) somehow things deteriorated even further.

New users, usually with paid-for blue ticks and names like @randojoe37943 and @upyoura555, were forever in my mentions (X-speak for someone tagging you into a conversation).

It was easy to get under the skin of this growing tribe on X. All you needed to do, especially as a woman journalist, was exist. I didn’t even need to post my own content to offend them: they’d post links to my work themselves, tag me, then spend the day one-upping each other’s insults, yelling at clouds.

As for a site you could trust for news, forget it. As slate.com pointed out, a video recently posted on X, purportedly footage of Hamas fighters shooting down an Israeli helicopter in Gaza, was actually a clip from a video game. It was viewed 2.5 million times. Worse, real but horrific videos from the war appear everywhere on X with no warning, turning the platform into “a ghastly brew of suffering and confusion over what’s real, what’s not, and what’s being posted just for clicks”.

The more I saw, the less I posted.

I’d still lurk though, wanting to hear the conversation even if I wasn’t talking.

And then a few weeks ago my employer, Stuff, decided to stop publishing its content to X. Accompanying the announcement, an editor’s note calling X a “cesspit”.

Six months earlier, America’s NPR left Twitter, after it was (wrongly) labelled “US state-affiliated media”.

Did NPR’s exit lead to a disastrous decline in audience? Hardly. In a memo to staff, NPR said traffic dropped by only a single percentage point. In other words, as described by the journalism monitor Nieman Reports, the numbers confirmed “what many of us in news have long suspected – that Twitter wasn’t worth the effort, at least in terms of traffic”.

Nathan Laine/Bloomberg Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the social media platform, rebranded it from Twitter to X.

That’s been the experience at the media outlets I’ve worked for, too: Twitter might have been useful for being part of a conversation, but it didn’t drive engagement.

And now, the conversations I want to be part of are happening on other platforms, refuges for those fleeing Twitter. (I’m not saying where, for the same reason I won’t tell you my favourite beach: it’s much nicer without @randojoe there.)

In a moment of serendipity soon after Stuff’s decision, the instructor in a meditation I was listening to asked: “what’s a habit you’d like to quit? Something you’d be better off without?”

No-brainer. I hit “deactivate account”, and quit X.

That is, until I was schooled – on my new preferred platform – as to why that was a bad idea!

The better strategy, other users advised, is to lock your X account and walk away. As one put it, “not deleting the account stops anyone from taking it over and squatting on it … best just to leave it as a ghost ship”. (That particular user’s ghost account features a selfie giving the middle finger and a link to a song called “F**k This Place”. Unsubtle, but effective.)

It’s good advice: I don’t want @randojoe or his mates taking over my name. So I reactivated my account, locked it, deleted all my tweets, and deleted the app.

For good.