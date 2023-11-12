Midwives are delivering world-class care, despite challenging circumstances

Claire MacDonald is a Midwifery Advisor at the College of Midwives.

OPINION: Women, parents and whānau are at the centre of quality midwifery-led maternity care in Aotearoa, and it was disappointing to see the lack of balance in last week’s story about a new book by Professor Linda Bryder.

The most concerning claim was Bryder’s conclusion that changes in 1990 which saw most doctors withdraw from maternity care and midwives step up was “a backward step for the safety of mothers and babies”.

The College of Midwives strongly disagrees, and is concerned this claim could undermine the confidence of women, birthing parents and whānau receiving care. Midwives work in the community and hospitals as part of an integrated maternity service, collaborating with their specialist medical colleagues when needed, to provide high-quality maternity services.

SUPPLIED Midwives work in the community and hospitals as part of an integrated maternity service. (file photo)

The quality of their work, and the positive outcomes, are supported by multiple public documents containing statistics and commentary about maternity services during the timeframes discussed in the article, including Ministry of Health maternity reporting, the Midwifery and Maternity Provider Organisation (MMPO) outcomes reports, and Area/District Health Boards’ Annual Reports.

We also strongly disagree that the changes enacted in 1990 were due to “very much a white middle-class ideology” not embraced by Māori and Pacific women. As Ngā Maia Māori Midwives’ chair Lisa Kelly says, a number of wāhine Māori were in fact powerful voices at the time.

In Lisa’s words; “It is just plain wrong to suggest that it was only ‘white feminists’ driving the change to a midwifery-led maternity service, or that it was all about ‘eradicating doctors’.”

“The whānau position on home birth was not a philosophy nor was it misguided as [Bryder] claims. It was and is about taking back our indigenous birthing knowledge and practices; a purposeful act of reclamation and self-determination, and was part of the wider movement led by Dame Whina Cooper. Whānau went through extremely distressing childbirth experiences where violation and dispossession of their mana took place, within the hospital-based maternity care system.

“Between 1915 and 1940, 83% of Māori gave birth at home as it was normal to do so. With forced assimilation and legislation resulting in a loss of land, language and cultural identity, by 1962 95% of Māori were birthing in hospital under the care of nurses and doctors. They wanted to be in their homes, with their whānau, rather than a hospital environment where infection and decreasing rates of breastfeeding led to worse outcomes. Midwives being able to attend births autonomously made it possible to be back in the home.”

STUFF Midwife Jean Te Huia welcomes the launch of Te Ara Mātua.

As Lisa Kelly explains, support for the changes in 1990 was not only focused on home birth. It was all about continuity of care, which means having the same midwife (or midwives) during pregnancy, labour, birth and early parenting, no matter where the birth takes place.

“It was entirely about giving all women better choice and access to care and was driven by whānau and supported by midwives, not the other way around.”

The inadequate funding of maternity care in 1996 contributed to the exodus of general practitioners from maternity care that had started to occur in the 1980s. This was a worldwide phenomenon as hospitals placed more demands on GPs’ general medical services, which made providing 24-hour care for maternity difficult to sustain. GPs can, and some still do, provide maternity care; they are not excluded.

Community and hospital-based midwives in Aotearoa have provided a highly valued service for decades despite chronic underfunding, a lack of systemic support, and reporting that is, at times, misinformed. Since 1990 the maternity system has developed, as all systems do over time. This includes strong Māori and Pasifika representation, as well as highly collaborative relationships with obstetricians and others in the wider maternity team. The midwifery workforce has diversified to meet the needs of the population, including where you have your baby (hospital, birthing unit or home), how you give birth, and access to specialist obstetric care when needed.

The College and our maternity sector colleagues continue to raise important issues including better retention and recruitment of midwives to reflect our multi-ethnic population, financial support for student midwives, and resolution of pay equity for community-based LMC (lead maternity carer) midwives. Addressing these issues is what will improve maternity care for women, birthing parents, whānau and babies.

Of course, there are always things that can be done better; no sector is perfect. The 2022 Survey of Whānau and Families’ Experience of the Maternity System, which was released on Thursday, shows that even during an unprecedented pandemic our midwifery-led maternity model works well. When it is well-supported, understood and appropriately funded, it will work even better.