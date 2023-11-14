We should be proud bird of the year has been hijacked

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: I don’t know about you, but I’ve recently reached the age when I start noticing birds.

I blame my Mum. She’s a crazy bird lady, who’ll call me at work, in a meeting, 15 times in a row, and have me sprint to the bathroom to take the call….just to tell me that the kingfisher is back outside her kitchen. Clearly, it’s genetic.

But if we’re being honest, we’re a whole nation of crazy bird ladies. We’ve proved it many times over the years, as Miami Zoo was very firmly reminded this year. But at no point is our ornithology obsession more obvious than right now.

It’s Bird of the Year.

Now, BOTY represents a lot of things to NZ. On the surface, it’s Miss Universe for our native birds. (If Miss Universe was sponsored by Trademe, and they all just rocked up and said, ‘I’m as is, where is, baby.’) And beneath the surface, this weird, winged popularity contest has the ability to inspire, uplift, and empower us with a sorely needed democratic spirit of change.

It brings us all together in the knowledge that it’s definitely odd to care this much about our native birds. But we do. And actually, there’s a little feathered part of the heart that sees this as a national treasure. Something beautiful, powerful, and uplifting.

So why on earth are we butthurt about John Oliver joining in?

God, from the tone of the responses over the weekend, you’d think that he’d shot a Takahe and livestreamed eating it. There were billboards, billboards, taken out squawking at him.

Don’t get involved! Don’t interfere in our elections with your foreign money and elect a bird that NZ doesn’t want! (Also, I’m convinced that part of this backlash is influenced by the fact that the bird in question has ‘Australian’ in the English name. Would it be this bad if he’d backed the Kakapo? No.)

But let’s just take a minute here though and remember what Bird of the Year is about. It’s about us being weird. Unapologetically, unashamedly weird.

What other country in the world would have a bird popularity comp? Then elevate it to a level of national unity? And then get so nerdily, aggressively competitive about it? So we should be embracing Oliver, and his international scandal, with open arms. His bizarre, inflammatory, absurdity is exactly what BOTY is all about!

Plus, look, let’s be honest, we are the world’s kooky younger sister. We’re the one who's always running off and showing the sensible elder siblings how cool, crazy and creative life can be.

And we love it. We love the PM picking Stephen Colbert up from the airport. Or going on Graham Norton and Kiwis telling the craziest red chair stories. Or sending in an airport SWAT team to hunt out that rogue banana at the bottom of your carry on bag. Our brand is all of us smiling and shaking our head and sighing, only in NZ!

And we love it when the world notices it. Just look at last year, when the New York Times lost its nuts over the fact that we’d just voted in a bat as bird of the year - we rejoiced! We were recognised as the wildest winged weirdo in the world’s aviary!

So now we’ve finally got a reputation for holding out a hand and saying, hey, this is fun! Come with us! And John Oliver took our hand. He actually called up Forest and Bird and asked, “can I come to the party too? I made my own outfit….!!” We should be stoked. Proud as parakeets. We’re getting our biggest export of crazy kooky charm out there! But instead we’re blowing him off? What the flock?!

It’s our divine purpose, and a point of national pride, to encourage enthusiastic eccentricity in the world. And there is no better symbol, nor global ambassador for that, than BOTY. And now it’s working, the world wants to join in, and we’re telling them no?

Flock that.