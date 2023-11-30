Coalition negotiations – why the unseemly rush?

The incoming prime minister, alongside ACT leader David Seymour and NZ First leader Winston Peters, has unveiled the coalition agreement between the three political parties.

Philip Joseph is a Professor of Public Law, University of Canterbury.

OPINION: The term “caretaker convention” has been bandied about of late. Not surprisingly, given the political vacuum following the general election on 14 October.

Five weeks on, incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced that National, ACT and New Zealand First were forming a three-party coalition government.

The political commentators heaved a collective sigh of relief. But Luxon’s announcement still left undecided ministerial appointments and allocation of portfolios. The commentators anguished: “How long is this going to take?”

The process, they implored, seemed absurdly protracted. A country without a government was of national concern. Some commentators rushed to judgement, blaming Luxon’s “political inexperience”. One labelled him “arrogant” because he had recalled his background in acquisitions and mergers.

The political commentators’ narrative was misplaced and unhelpful. The processes of government formation unfolded as they were always envisaged under MMP. The key is the caretaker convention. This convention applies for however long it takes to form a government following a general election.

The convention was strategically devised in the lead up to the first MMP elections in 1996. The challenge was how to “regularise” periods of political uncertainty that would occur under the proportional electoral system. Such periods typically occur following a general election or a mid-term government meltdown.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Winston Peters, Christopher Luxon and David Seymour announce that they are in coalition together.

The expression “hung Parliament” once signalled constitutional crisis. This was the language of the former first-past-the-post (FPP) electoral system but the expression is meaningless under MMP.

The mixed-member proportional system was adopted to end the single-party, electoral duopoly that characterised FPP elections. The Ardern Labour Government elected in 2020 was the only single-party, majority government in the history of MMP.

Constitutional context

The caretaker convention establishes a binding rule of political obligation. It colours the whole conduct of government and is binding on all persons and agencies involved – Ministers, public servants, Crown entities and public sector bodies.

Conventions, although not “laws”, are rules of political obligation that differ from everyday political usage. They exact recognition by those affected that they prescribe the “correct” standards of official conduct and serve a necessary constitutional purpose.

The caretaker convention applies whenever it is unclear which political grouping in Parliament has the mandate to govern. The incumbent government remains in office as a caretaker administration to attend to the routine of government.

The Governor-General must not be left without responsible advisors. The caretaker government remains the lawful executive authority and retains all the powers and responsibilities of office, subject to the disciplines of the caretaker convention.

Caretaker convention

The convention has two limbs. The first was adopted following the 1984 general election, when defeated Prime Minister Robert Muldoon initially refused to act on the advice of incoming Prime Minister David Lange.

Facing a liquidity crisis, Lange advised Muldoon (then Minister of Finance) to devalue the New Zealand dollar. Muldoon refused but relented when instructed by his Attorney-General, Jim McLay.

The Cabinet Manual today records verbatim McLay’s advice. In the period between polling day and the official declaration of the poll, the outgoing government must undertake no new policy initiatives, and act on the incoming government’s advice on matters that cannot be delayed until the new government is sworn in.

That limb of the convention applies where it is known who will form the next government. The second limb applies where it is unclear which political grouping has the mandate to govern. During such periods, the caretaker government must undertake no new political initiatives. It must make no policy decisions, government commitments or high-level public sector appointments.

STUFF Labour leader Chris Hipkins says the newly-formed coalition government will "take New Zealand backwards".

Decisions on matters that would ordinarily require action are deferred until the new government takes office. Where decisions are urgent and cannot be deferred, caretaker governments must consult the other parties in Parliament to establish whether a proposed action or decision is supported. The action or decision, if supported, can then claim democratic legitimacy.

The second limb of the convention is the lynchpin of MMP. This limb, operative from election-day on 14 October, ensures the stability and continuity of government.

On 3 November, the electoral writs were returned officially declaring the results of the poll. On 23 November the leaders of National (48 seats), ACT (11 seats) and New Zealand First (8 seats) announced they had conciliated their differences and were forming a government.

The new government was sworn in on 27 November, six weeks and two days following election-day.

Governments must abide the caretaker disciplines. On 19 November, caretaker Prime Minister Chris Hipkins issued a press release in breach of the convention. He called for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. He had initiated inter-party consultations over the conflict but was informed the conditions for a ceasefire had not been satisfied.

In issuing his statement, Hipkins proffered the disingenuous explanation that he was speaking, not as caretaker Prime Minister, but as leader of the Labour Party. A joint statement by Hipkins and Foreign Affairs Minister Grant Robertson, issued later the same day, differed from Hipkins’ earlier release. The joint statement was made in accordance with the caretaker convention, in consultation with the incoming government.

Why the angst and anguish?

The song page the political commentators were singing from was perplexing. Why the breakneck speed to form a new government? Why was it imperative that the incoming government be appointed immediately, without delay?

Others, too, were singing from the commentators’ songbook. A Talbot Mills poll taken 17-22 November recorded that 66% of respondents thought the coalition negotiations were taking “too long”.

Did respondents truly believe that? Or were they parroting the political commentators? The frustration vented over protracted negotiations was a media “beat up”. One day after the Talbot Mills poll closed, Luxon announced the formation of his new government, which was sworn in on 27 November.

Commentators vented their frustrations through the metropolitan papers and on television and radio, and online posts. Some plumbed the old bogey whether political leaders were holding the country to ransom.

“Ransom” has been part of the political lexicon since the first MMP elections in 1996. Coalition negotiations involving New Zealand First leader Winston Peters dragged on for almost eight weeks. Peters was dubbed “the kingmaker” and was repeatedly accused of holding the country to ransom.

David Unwin/The Post Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters talks to media after the government was officially sworn in on Monday.

We are not told why coalition negotiations must be settled with unseemly rush. The interregnum from 14 October did not threaten the national interest. Under the caretaker convention, the wheels of government were sufficiently lubricated to deal with routine, public service business.

There were no calamities or exceptional circumstances, or matters requiring urgent action. It was “business as usual”. Many welcomed the cone of silence, expressing relief to be spared the hum-drum of national politics heading into the festive season.

Nor was there any cause for nervousness. There is no lacuna in the decision-making processes of government during the caretaker period. The initiative to deal with urgent matters passes to the parties in Parliament represented, who must support any action or decision the caretaker government may make.

High stakes

Forming the next government was not like “choosing a flat-mate”, Luxon quipped.

The coalition negotiations were conducted away from the public eye. This, too, irked the political commentators. Deprived of ready story lines, they scripted their own narrative. The negotiations, they claimed, were protracted and incipiently problematic. That narrative could not have been farther from the truth.

The three-party coalition was a historic first under MMP, having three “moving parts” rather than two. Negotiations moved at a clip, with the architects displaying commendable maturity and commitment. Policies fiercely contested on the campaign trail were quietly accommodated, and personal barbs exchanged on the hustings stayed on the hustings.

David Unwin/The Post Signing in at Government House of Christopher Luxon as Prime Minister, with other members of the government also officially signed in as ministers.

The new government was announced 40 days from polling day. But that tells only half of the story. For 20 days, the party leaders were hamstrung. On election night, National and ACT together held a bare majority of the seats but most expected that would change when the special votes were counted.

True to predictions, National lost two seats when the official results were announced. Accordingly, negotiations did not begin in earnest until 3 November, which tells the true story of the three parties’ resolve to form a government. The new government was announced within three weeks of the official results, and sworn in 18 days before Parliament was required to meet on 15 December.

The political commentators’ clamour was misplaced. The caretaker convention was the “invisible hand” that constrained the political actors and created the “space” for a political accommodation.

What lies ahead is anybody’s guess. But, as of 27 November, New Zealand has a government, and next week Parliament will meet and business will commence.