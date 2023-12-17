Damien Grant: Kaikohe Tooth Fairy's talented work proves that dental sector is an over-regulated mess

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: I’ve lived in Kaikohe. It was some time back. Knee-high to a grasshopper is the saying we used in those days. My father was the local vet and, I am unreliably informed, he struck up a friendship with a colourful local legal identity by the name of Lange.

That is all by the by. Kaikohe has not fared well with the passage of time. White flight and rural decay have left the town a depressing and unloved place where anyone with get up and go, has already done so.

Well. Not quite everyone. Claire Wihongi-Matene is a resident of this remote northern town, and she is a skilled jeweller and, as misfortune would have it, worked for many years as a technician in a denture practice.

One day, as is the nature of circumstance, a young girl with no front teeth came across Wihongi-Matene’s path. The youngster had been in a dance competition and, due to a lack of front teeth, didn’t smile. One thing led to another. A mould was taken and dentures were fitted.

This is the origin story as told by Wihongi-Matene. News spread. Word of mouth; if you will. She was so successful and affordable, that Work and Income (WINZ) began sending clients her way.

Now, consider if she wasn’t good. If she left her clients in pain, with ill-fitting prosthetics and an awkward smile. She’d get as many dental referrals as I get modelling gigs. This is how the free market works.

Meanwhile, the dentistry services in Kaikohe had fled. The closest service was in Kerikeri and to get there you needed a car with a warrant of fitness and a full tank of gas. Oh and cash. Dentures are not cheap. Three thousand, according to a quick internet search. Wihongi-Matene was not only a fraction of the price, she’d also do house calls. She was winning business, and that was the problem.

You see, in New Zealand, you need to have completed a three-year degree to make dentures. Three years. And the only place you can do this is in Otago. And it costs tens of thousands in fees, with the cost of living and accelerants for the couch-burning parties rounding out a career option constructed to keep the likes of Wihongi-Matene in her place.

Of course, this is not where the story ends. The dentists who did not want to service Kaikohe, because, you know, yuck, were offended that someone was willing to do what they were not. And she didn’t have a degree. She wasn’t qualified. She wasn’t part of the dental establishment.

So, my inside man from the far north tells me, it was the dentists who tattled; complaining to the Ministry of Health about this uppity woman making dentures in her garage. They would have expressed concern, naturally, about the well-being of her clients, and how awful it was that poor people were getting substandard service, and that the importance of protecting the poor requires that Wihongi-Matene be prosecuted.

And the Ministry of Health, despite failing to ensure that poor people in Northland have access to dental care, took her to court. She was arrested, charged with a crime, and last week sentenced to a fine. I am reliably informed that the Ministry went around the many hundreds of her clients seeking to get victim impact statements and managed to get one. From the husband of a patient who had since died. And even he wasn’t sure.

This is the Public Choice theory in action. Dentists are a monopoly. They are the only ones allowed to provide dental services and guard this right with enthusiasm. This restricts supply and, as a result, the price rises. The middle class are forced to pay more, and we do. The poor are priced out of the market entirely. If the market was unregulated, dentists who spent years in Otago would need to compete with the likes of Wihongi-Matene and the prices would fall.

This is unacceptable; so in order to maintain the lifestyle of registered dentists with large student loans and expensive time-share subscriptions, they call on the state to arrest and convict anyone who competes with them.

And the state obliges.

There is, in truth, a larger issue. The fact that this wonderful woman was able to fashion dentures using her experience and talent is evidence that you do not need a three year-degree. The sector is an over-regulated mess that has the effect of allowing dentists to over-charge clients who can afford to pay while leaving those who cannot relying on Panadol.

The Ministry of Health should look after the interests of the most vulnerable. The clients of Wihongi-Matene. They should ignore dentists who claim to care about the interests of those in Northland without dental care whilst actively seeking to shut off the only person willing to service to their needs.

As David Lange might have retorted; we can smell the hypocrisy on their minty breath.