Everyone's truth is filtered through blinkers of their place in the world

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: No tourist truly understands a country they pass through. Like a pebble bouncing across a pond, we touch the surface without understanding what lies beneath.

Still, no columnist worth their honorarium closes their laptop due to a lack of context. So. Let me wade in.

Six years ago, I took my small family to Pearl Harbour. This week we book-ended this with a visit to Hiroshima and, as required, made our way to the Peace Park commemorating the atomic bomb dropped on the city.

There is a museum to the catastrophe and it is well done. Visitors are not left wondering where the bomb dropped, the damage it caused at that instant and over time, of the appalling human suffering that resulted. There was a queue to get in and a long stream of mostly Japanese processed through the exhibits in silence.

But the museum and associated memorials around the park do leave a gap in the historical narrative. What, a visitor may ask, caused the Americans to do such an evil thing?

There is a lot of history in Japan. Temples. Shoguns. Emperors who trace their lineage back to a sun goddess. But there does seem to be an ongoing issue with Tokyo’s reluctance to fully grapple with the sins of their recent past.

In truth, Japan isn’t alone in this. When we visited Pearl Harbour there was a failure to acknowledge that the American policy towards the expanding imperial empire, specifically an oil embargo, contributed to the Japanese decision to go to war.

This isn’t to conflate the two issues morally. There is none to be made. It is to make the point that we tell ourselves the history that serves our own needs. History can become elastic.

Like many I was stunned when Putin invaded the Ukraine. I’d not expected it and there was nothing in the media that put the Kremlin’s version of events. With a little effort I found his speech and although there was a lot of nonsense, I did discover that the Kremlin claimed to believe that NATO gave an undertaking not to expand eastwards if Moscow agreed to the reunification of Germany.

Now. I have no way of knowing if this is true, if Putin actually believes it or even if he cares either way, but there is definitely a controversy there and, until I went looking, I was ignorant of it. Like the American oil embargo, mistakes made by democracies when dealing with the likes of Putin or Tojo do not justify atrocities committed by others.

I believe that evil exists and that sometimes good people do bad things. Reading Putin’s speech gave me the choice to, at a minimum, understand his justification without accepting it. But that exercise gave me pause. What if I’d been born in Leningrad, and not Sydney, back in 1966. Would I still dismiss so quickly what I considered to be Putin’s false self-justifications?

There are many good and wise people who sincerely hold views, both political and religious, that I believe are absurd. How do I explain my own exceptionalism; for surely it isn’t my good looks.

If I’d been born in Osaka, raised in the same milieu as those who stood shoulder to shoulder with me this afternoon as we viewed the burn victims, destroyed buildings and graphic iconography, would I be so certain in my perspective?

I am a contrarian. Or so I tell myself. Perhaps I could rise above the group-think that affects others – but that is hubris. What, I am left wondering, are my historical blind-spots? What are the certainties that I hold as self-evident that are based on either ignorance, or worse, a falsehood?

When I was but a youngster, raised in a Catholic universe, I became aware that my faith was a function not of deductive reason built on first principles. It was inherited, like acne and a love of nicotine. Despite this realisaiton, it took some years to shed a belief in the one, Catholic and Apostolic faith.

Even a greater challenge, as one ages, is that our beliefs become a part of our identity. Could I, could any of us, renounce a world view that has become not only a central pillar of how others see us, but of how we see ourselves?

Now. I do not have the answer. I am not facing a crisis of confidence on any issue. I remain as certain in all of my beliefs as I did this morning when, to my ongoing surprise and family’s mild disappointment, god gifted me another day upon his green earth.

Still. We are all tourists when it comes to the vast ocean of knowledge. Even the best of us merely skip across all that there is. Some humility, in the face of our own certainty, could be a wise approach to a complex world. Happy New Year.