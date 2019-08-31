Helicopters on standby overnight at rural fire near Queenstown

Helicopters are on standby to extinguish flames along a 1.5km ridgeline at Moke Lake, near Queenstown.

Helicopters and rural firefighters are on standby overnight at a rural fire near Queenstown's notorious Red Zone.

The fire was burning along a 1.5-kilometre front along a ridge line near Moke Lake but was not threatening any structures, fire communications shift manager Lyn Crossan said.

Fire crews from Queenstown, Arrowtown and Glenorchy were called to the permitted burn off at 6pm on Saturday.

The crews were stood down later but the Rural Fire Officer would monitor the fire overnight, she said.

Some helicopters and rural crews were on standby and would look at extinguishing the fire at about 6.30am.

The front was moving slowly on Wedge Peak, she said.

No structures were at risk.

"As far as we know no-one has self evacuated and we haven't been instructed to evacuate anyone."

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff Helicopters remain on standby overnight to fight the rural fire near Queenstown.

The Red Zone covers about 6000 hectares and hundreds of homes in Bobs Cove, Moke Rd, Alpine Retreat, the Skyline Gondola and Arthurs Point.

There have been large fires in the zone in the past, including the Closeburn fire of 2005, one at Seven Mile in 2010, and the Ratpoint fire near Glenorchy in 2017.