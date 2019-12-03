Historic hotel in Central Otago damaged after early morning fire

A 156-year-old hotel in Naseby, Central Otago, has been damaged after fire ripped through the building.

Firefighters were called to the Ancient Briton Hotel, on Leven St, about 1am on Tuesday.

The fire started in the back of the building and spread further inside, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman Andrew Norris said.

There was "moderate damage" to the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the rest.

Three fire trucks from Naseby, Ranfurly, and Omakau fought the fire and a command unit from Alexandra also attended.

People were in the building but firefighters managed to get everyone outside safely. It is not yet known how many people had been inside.

A fire investigator was at the scene to determine the cause, Norris said.

A police spokeswoman said officers were notified and were making inquiries alongside Fenz.

Built in 1863, the hotel was the small town's first hotel and is one of two in the town, its website says.

Naseby is nestled in the remote Maniototo region north west of Dunedin, with a permanent population of about 100.