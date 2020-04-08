Coronavirus: Queenstown Lakes seeks to drop rates increase amid Covid-19 crisis

New Zealand's number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reached 1210 on Wednesday.

Property owners in the Queenstown Lakes District could face a significantly reduced rates increase this year.

Queenstown Lakes District Council officers are working to reduce a planned average rates increase of 6.76 per cent to 1.8 per cent following the coronavirus outbreak.

Finance, legal and regulatory general manager Stewart Burns said staff were also working on options to help locals facing financial difficulties.

On Tuesday, mayor Jim Boult said the district was likely to be the hardest hit in New Zealand by the economic impact of coronvirus.

Burns said the council was already facing a large reduction in tourism-related revenue.

That includes a drop in the Shotover Jet concession, worth $1.1 million last year, rent relief for council properties of about $246,000 so far, and dividends from Queenstown Airport Corporation and council-owned assets such as campgrounds and wharves.

"Fewer people visiting, and reduced activity by locals, also means reduced revenue from sport and recreation facilities, venues and services such as car parking."

The council felt it was important to invest in its significant capital programme to stimulate the local economy, he said.

'We are committed to finding an appropriate balance in the next few weeks with an aim of achieving a rates increase more aligned with the current rate of inflation."

The submission period for the district's draft annual plan is due to close on Friday and the council encouraged people to have their say.

Hearings are likely to proceed on May 28 and 29 and councillors will then consider the proposed lower average rates increase.

The council is also extending the deadline for the current rates instalment due on May 29 to July 31.