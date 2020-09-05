Car fully engulfed in flames on access road to Treble Cone skifield

A car became fully engulfed in flames on the Treble Cone ski field access road, leading to delays for other skiers.

The driver of a Toyota people mover grabbed their ski gear and jumped out of the car before it went up in flames at Treble Cone Skifield on Saturday.

Skiers wanting to make the most of the awesome conditions at Treble Cone Skifield had a slight delay on Saturday after the car overheated then caught fire on the main access road.

A witness at the scene said the driver managed to get out before it burst into flames.

A car on fire on the access road to Treble Cone Skifield.

The fire caused delays for vehicles on the access road in and out of the skifield, and the road was closed for just over an hour.

Queues of skiers and snow boarders in social-distanced lines on a near perfect day at Treble Cone earlier this week.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Jill Higginson said two fire trucks were sent to the scene, but one was stood down.

Fire crews remained on site dampening down tussock, she said.

A Treble Cone spokesperson said the car had over-heated but no-one was hurt and the road had reopened.