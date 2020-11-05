New Central Otago birthing unit to go ahead, but maternity hospital to close

The Wanaka community is pushing for a primary birthing facility in their growing town.

The chance of creating a rural maternity delivery service that could become the benchmark for New Zealand has come at a cost.

Wānaka families are “breathing a sigh of relief” at this week’s announcement they will likely get the primary birthing unit they have been fighting for.

But Alexandra’s Charlotte Jean Maternity Hospital, which has served families for 20 years, will close.

After months of consultation, the Southern District Health Board announced on Tuesday Wānaka and Clyde had been chosen as the locations for two new primary maternity facilities, pending buy-in from midwives in the area.

Charlotte Jean Maternity Hospital manager Roger O’Brien said in a statement while it was “very sad” about the decision to relocated Charlotte Jean, he was pleased the board had approved to new primary maternity hospitals.

“The new unit in Wānaka will significantly reduce travel times for women in that area and help to address the concerns raised by women and local midwives during the consultation. The maternity hospital will be at the heart of the community and is an exciting new beginning.

“It will be sad to lose the Charlotte Jean, but we are confident that the ethos of what Jenny O’Brien established in 1997 will endure.”

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Charlotte Jean Maternity Hospital in Alexandra will be close while a new unit will relocate to Dunstan Hospital in Clyde.

The Charlotte Jean was asked by Dunstan Hospital to take over the running of the maternity hospital for Central Otago and Wānaka over 20 years ago, he said.

Central Otago Health Services Ltd chief executive Kathryn de Luc said a birthing unit at the hospital would provide an exciting opportunity for new and innovative solutions for the area.

“In the coming weeks we aim to work with SDHB and our local LMC’s and midwives to explore the possibility of partnering with others to become a provider of primary care birthing services.”

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Linda Baker, of Aspiring Midwives in Wānaka, says the community has been waiting since 2003 to get a primary birthing unit.

Wanaka midwife Linda Baker, of Aspiring Midwives, said a Wānaka primary birthing unit was long-awaited and long-deserved but the endorsement was only the start of the journey.

“The Wānaka community has been fighting for this for a long time and Wānaka deserves it. It’s really now just waiting to see how the realisation of that plan actually happens ... but we are ecstatic.”

The community’s strong and consistent voice had shown the health board their passion for their own unit, she said.

“I think also it’s been our area that’s had the most frequent unexpected births – the ones on the side of the road, the ones born outside their chosen place because they could not get there. I think it’s happened once too often for us and I’m glad to see the SDHB are thinking in advance of a real travesty happening.”

The region now had an opportunity to create “something incredible” with the new venture, she said.

“When you have the chance to write a plan from the ground up – what we could create for rural midwifery services in New Zealand could become a benchmark of best practise.”

Supplied Wanaka mum Kristi James with husband Michael Coonrod and baby Makail James. Kristi gave birth on the floor of her midwife's office in 2019.

Kristi James, who birthed on the office of her midwife’s floor in 2019, said they had breathed a “massive sigh of relief” at the news Wānaka had been chosen for a birthing unit, but there was a “massive caveat” going with the unit.

“There is going to be a lot of onus on the LMC and midwives to staff it and also help assist with management and run it to make sure it's successful which is a pretty big burden. They already feel overworked and stressed”.

The general consensus was “yay”, but there were questions around “what’s behind the curtain?” she said.

“We aren’t out of the woods yet... It’s not really a win yet, but it’s a step in the right direction.”