Woman escapes conviction after taking motorised chilly bin on drunken joyride

An Alexandra woman was discharged without conviction for driving drunk on a motorised chilly bin.

An Alexandra woman who was “egged on” to take a motorised chilly bin on a short drunken joyride while celebrating her 40th birthday has avoided a conviction.

Anna Lea Pilgrim pleaded guilty in the Alexandra District Court on Thursday to driving a motor vehicle on a residential street in the Otago town while almost four times over the legal drink-driving limit.

Pilgrim was caught on May 9 with 894 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath when she drove the vehicle for about 100 metres. The legal limit is 250mcg.

“Is this a Central Otago problem?” Judge John MacDonald asked when defence counsel Megan McCrostie said there had been similar cases of such use of a motorised chilly bin.

Last year, Southland truck driver Daniel William Hurley escaped losing his licence after police caught him riding a motorised chilly bin while drunk.

Unlike Hurley, who had an excess breath alcohol level of 540mcg, Pilgrim’s high reading made an alcohol interlock mandatory upon conviction.

In New Zealand, alcohol interlocks are a sentencing option for judges for repeat drink-drivers or high level first-time drink-drivers.

McCrostie argued the consequences of a conviction were out of proportion with the gravity of offending.

“An interlock sentence is a serious and very restrictive penalty.

“The offence is at the lower end of the scale – the vehicle used in the commission of the offence was a motorised chilly bin.”

A conviction would have a “devastating” impact on Pilgrim’s new car grooming business which required her to drive customers’ vehicles, she said.

“She was travelling a maximum of 5-10kmh and she could barely get the vehicle to move. She was travelling to the left edge of the road and there was no traffic on (it).

“She would never get behind the wheel of a car or vehicle typical of this type of offending. Had she known a motorised chilly bin was considered a motor vehicle under law she never would have ridden it.”

Police considered the impact to her business, her only source of income, as speculative, but the consequences were “real”, McCrostie said.

“Essentially she would be unable to operate her business for the 12 months of the interlock period. Her business would fail as a result of conviction.”

Judge MacDonald said an alcohol interlock sentence was “a step too far”.

“I didn’t expect I would be arguing the toss about someone driving on a motorised chilly bin but here I am ... the circumstances are very unusual.”

He warned Pilgrim’s case should not be treated as a precedent, and told her that while it was “stupid behaviour she “obviously didn’t think too much of what was really involved”..

Pilgrim was discharged without conviction, disqualified from driving for one month on top of the 28 days she had already been disqualified, and ordered to pay $500 to a charity of her choice.

“I don’t want to see any more about motorised chilly bins,” the judge said.