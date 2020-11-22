Wānaka tiny home dispute likely to land in court

Krissy Bain with her sons Liam, 6, and Olly, 5, were planning to live in their new tiny home in Wnaka but the landowner has denied her access to her work site to remove it.

An ongoing stand-off over a Wānaka solo-mum’s tiny home looks likely to end up in court.

Krissy Bain had been building the $70,000 home on a Luggate property owned by the parents of Daniel Taylor under an informal agreement between the two.

However, when she decided to complete the build elsewhere, Taylor locked the gate and prevented her from claiming it.

Three weeks ago he told Stuff he would release the house once Bain paid two outstanding bills, signed a legal agreement and tidied the section.

READ MORE:

* 82-year-old loses life savings on incomplete tiny house

* Disputes Tribunal overturns towing fine issued to early-morning gymgoer

* Disgust as sewerage dispute muddies house sale, leaves couple $23K out of pocket



Supplied The tiny home Krissy Bain has been building to live in with her sons.

Since then Bain has paid for a lawyer to write the agreement, based on one proposed by Taylor, that includes a commitment to pay him an outstanding $1000 when she gets her tiny home.

She has already paid him $8000 for work he has completed on the house, she said.

Bain has also paid a remaining invoice, owed to an independent worker, and has promised to tidy the section when she gets access, she said.

Following the advice of her lawyer she also made a claim with the Disputes Tribunal, which she still hoped would not be necessary, with a court date set for December 9.

Taylor had not since responded to her or her lawyer, and has not returned calls from Stuff.

His father Graham Taylor said he had seen the legal letter and believed it would leave the Taylors open to later claims.

He wanted Bain to write a letter that would absolve them of any responsibility, instead of presenting a legal agreement, and wanted her to pay the money owed directly into Taylor’s account.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Island Child Charitable Trust Manager Danielle Bergin has built tiny homes on her property in order to house those in need. (Video first published October 2020).

Bain said she was happy to do so, but needed the legal agreement signed to protect her as there was no trust between the parties.

Bain and sons Liam, 6, and Olly, 5, were had hoped to move into the home on the weekend but now face further delays.

“I’ve been doing every single thing in my power to have this resolved. I just want my house back,” she said.