Clutha District Council fined almost $500k for failures in wastewater treatment performance

The Clutha District Council has been fined $488,253 after significant failures in wastewater treatment performance and breaches of resource conditions were discovered by an audit last year.

On Wednesday, the council was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court to six charges under the Resource Management Act for the failures, found during routine audits by the Otago Regional Council.

The council had earlier pled guilty to the charges.

A review was conducted to establish what had led to the non-compliances, identifying issues with the implementation of the contract including council’s monitoring of the contract.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Clutha District mayor Bryan Cadogan said he was deeply embarrassed about the situation.

In court, the council apologised to the local iwi and the public in respect of the cultural impact of the failures.

In a statement released by the council, Mayor Bryan Cadogan said he was deeply embarrassed that this situation was allowed to occur, and apologised to ratepayers, communities and iwi.

He gave the assurance that every step is being taken to rectify the matter.

Since the breaches, CDC and ORC have worked collaboratively to rectify the situation, to achieve compliance, and to establish the necessary processes to enable these plants to be successfully managed into the future.