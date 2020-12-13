200,000 more meals going to struggling Southerners

Nearly 200,000 meals will be delivered to struggling families across Otago and Southland over the next year in response to skyrocketing demand for food relief services.

KiwiHarvest chief executive Gavin Findlay said the food rescue organisation was expanding its service across Otago and Southland as demand for relief had increased by much as 200 per cent in some areas.

The increase was largely because the regions were facing the largest decline in international visitors in decades, with tourism spending down 15 per cent.

The boost to the food rescue and redistribution network was supported by a $50,000 grant provided by science-based technology company 3M. It will provide the equivalent of about 190,000 meals over the next 12 months as the with the global impacts of Covid-19 continued, he said.

Reducing food insecurity would allow frontline agencies to concentrate on other critical issues, Findlay said.

“Food insecurity is a direct result of a number of factors affecting individuals, families or communities. At present, the economic impact on the low to middle-income earners in these communities has been significant.”

Between March 2019 and March 2020, KiwiHarvest delivered 1260 tonnes of food across the country. The organisation had more than doubled that amount this year.

“That is reflective across the whole country ... in Otago, it’s been particularly hard hit.”

The grant will allow an extra KiwiHarvest truck and driver to service Otago and will ensure farmers with excess crops can participate in the food rescue programme to help avoid food spoilage.

“In the Queenstown region, our plan is to bring services to the wider area such as Wānaka and Cromwell and increase our overall throughput by 400 per cent,” Findlay said.

The organisation wanted to distribute 200 per cent more food in Dunedin, and expand to Gore and Invercargill.

Salvation Army Queenstown corps officer and community ministries director Andrew Wilson said people were still seeking help covering basic food needs.

“We are seeing four times as many people as we did this time last year – it was six times during lockdown,” he said.

The end of the wage subsidy, and ongoing struggles for migrant workers meant he expected demand for help would “continue to increase”.

Between September 1 and November 30, the Salvation Army helped 250 people with 681 welfare and social service requests, compared to 56 people with 194 requests during the same time last year.