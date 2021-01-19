Burst main causes flooding near Dunedin's Central Fire Station

Emergency services at the scene of isolated flooding near Dunedin’s CBD

A burst water main has caused water to flood several inner city streets in Dunedin.

Firefighters did not have to travel far when they received an emergency call on Leith St about 1pm on Tuesday.

Water could be seen flowing behind the Dunedin Central Fire Station on Leith St, which was cordoned off.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A burst water main has caused flooding around several businesses near Dunedin's Central Fire Station.

The large volume of water caused several businesses to resort to sandbagging, particularly those on nearby Harrow St.

A large pump was used to extract water, and city council contractors were at the scene.

Dunedin City Council 3 Waters group manager Tom Dyer said the cause of the burst water main is being investigated, however it is likely to be due to the age of the pipework.

Some cars in the area were towed as a precaution and staff would be on site to make arrangements for the collection of the vehicles.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sandbags line a shopfront in Dunedin to prevent water from a burst water main entering the premises.

Council staff and contractors were cleaning up the area and assisting affected businesses.

There was a burst water main in the same area last month and staff are assessing the pipework for renewal.