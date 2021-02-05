Southland farmer killed in plane crash was an experienced pilot who had been flying for decades

Phillip Gordon Pullar’s body was found by search and rescue volunteers on Old Man Range near Alexandra early on Thursday. (File photo)

A pilot whose body was found after a light aircraft crash had been flying for more than two decades and was a well-liked member of a local aero club.

Southland dairy farmer Phillip Gordon Pullar’s Cessna 172 went missing in Central Otago overnight on Wednesday, and his body was discovered after a search and rescue operation in the early hours the following day.

Gore Aero Club spokesman John Ibbotson said the club’s 68 members were saddened to hear about the loss of Pullar, who had been a member for about 25 years.

He said Pullar was a “very nice, pleasant personality, very easy to get along with and always had a smile”.

READ MORE:

* Search for missing light plane and pilot in central Otago

* Shock at death of pilot near Ōtaki as investigations continue



Ibbotson said there were many possible reasons for the accident, but did not want to speculate.

Pullar flew between his dairy farm at Pukerau and his vineyard in Bannockburn, Central Otago at least three to four times a month, Ibbotson said.

“He’d fly to other places as well just as he felt or saw the need to. With a pilot sometimes an itch has got to be scratched, which means you’ve got to go flying.”

Ibbotson said it was highly unusual for an aircraft to go missing, and the last time a club member had done so was at least 30 years ago.

The search for Pullar was launched after the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) received an emergency beacon alert from a private light aircraft at about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

A helicopter crew spent several hours searching for the plane on Wednesday night.

Rhys Chamberlain/Stuff Old Man Range, near Alexandra. (File photo)

They confirmed the location of the plane’s beacon to within three or four kilometres, before being forced to return to base in Queenstown due to weather conditions.

A police land search and rescue team, using four-wheel-drives and motorcycles, was then sent to the source of the beacon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the aircraft was found by search and rescue volunteers on Old Man Range near Alexandra at about 4am on Thursday.

Pullar, who was the sole occupant, was found dead at the scene, she said, and his body was recovered later.

The Civil Aviation Authority was notified and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.