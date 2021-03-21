Four people injured in boat accident on Queenstown's Shotover River

Four people have been injured after a boat accident on Queenstown's Shotover River.

A person has been taken to hospital after a boat crash on the Lower Shotover river near Queenstown.

About four people have injuries, a police spokeswoman said. Police were notified about midday of the incident.

One person has been taken to hospital, the spokeswoman said.

Firefighters were also called to the incident, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman Andrew Norris said.

He said everyone had been freed from the boat and Fenz were assisting police and St John.

Dale Paterson, who lives near to crash site, said she was at home when she heard a thump that did not sound normal.

She went out to look and said she could see the jet boat resting on the river bank.

Paterson said a helicopter airlifted two people to hospital, but both were able to walk to the helicopter.

She thought the people did not appear badly hurt.

The boat involved was operated by KJet, which markets itself as New Zealand’s original jet boat ride, running since 1958.

The crash is the second incident involving jet boats in the South Island in the past five days.

On Thursday Gerard Nolan, 64, suffered eight broken ribs, a broken shoulder, broken collarbone, punctured lung and a broken hip after two jet boats crashed head-on in the Paringa River near Haast.

Two other passengers were knocked out.

In February, a family jet boat trip turned to horror when the boat flipped while exiting a chasm on the Dart River, near Queenstown. The boat hit a submerged log, flipping the boat. Four people were injured in the incident.

In 2019 nine people were injured when a boat run by Queenstown’s Skippers Canyon Jet crashed into a wall in the canyon.