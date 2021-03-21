KJet halts trips and launches investigation after jet boat accident on Queenstown's Shotover River

Four people have been injured after a boat accident on Queenstown's Shotover River.

A Queenstown jet boat company has suspended operations as it investigates a crash on the lower Shotover River which saw five people airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services were called on Sunday after a boat run by adventure company KJet was involved in a crash on a bend near Tucker Beach Rd, just north of where the Shotover flows into the Kawarau River.

Twelve people were treated by St John crews, including one with serious injuries and four moderately hurt who were flown to Lakes District Hospital by helicopter.

Another seven people were dealt with at the scene for minor injuries.

Police were notified of the incident at about midday, while firefighters were also called out.

A KJet spokeswoman said a jetboat with two drivers was dispatched to the area immediately after hearing of the crash.

KJet is working closely with all relevant authorities including the police, Queenstown Lakes District harbourmaster and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission, she said.

Supplied KJet, which markets itself as New Zealand’s original jet boat ride, has been operating since 1958. (File photo).

“The company has also launched its own internal investigation and all operations were suspended immediately following the incident.

“[KJet is] supporting all passengers on board, their friends and family as well as the driver involved in the incident.”

It was unclear when KJet would resume operations, the spokeswoman said.

She said three passengers and the driver had been assessed and released from hospital on Sunday, while another passenger would be kept in overnight as a precaution.

Dale Paterson, who lives near the crash site, said she was at home when she heard a thump that did not sound normal.

She went out to look and said she could see the jet boat resting on the river bank.

Paterson said she saw two people airlifted to hospital, but both were able to walk to the helicopter and that the people involved in the crash did not appear badly hurt.

KJet markets itself as New Zealand’s original jet boat ride, operating since 1958.

Supplied A KJet spokeswoman said a jet boat with two drivers was dispatched to the area immediately after hearing of the crash. (File photo).

The crash is the second incident involving jet boats in the South Island in the past five days.

On Thursday Gerard Nolan, 64, suffered eight broken ribs, a broken shoulder, broken collarbone, punctured lung and a broken hip after two jet boats crashed head-on in the Paringa River near Haast.

Two other passengers were knocked out.

In February four people were injured when their jet boat flipped while exiting a chasm on the Dart River, near Queenstown, after it hit a submerged log.

In 2019 nine people were injured when a boat run by Queenstown’s Skippers Canyon Jet crashed into a wall, while in 2009 a Chinese woman died and five members of her tour group were injured after a KJet boat flipped on a swollen Kawarau River.

KJet is among a number of jet boat companies operating in the area, and pressure is mounting on rival operator Shotover Jet’s exclusive rights in the famous Queenstown canyons.

The company, owned by Ngāi Tahu Tourism, has held exclusive rights to the canyon section of the Shotover River since 1987 under a concession agreement with the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

It has carried more than three million visitors since 1965 and has become one of the tourism hotspots most well-known adventure activities, carrying pop stars, sports teams and the Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, in 2014.

However, swimmers, kayakers and white water rafters say the company has monopolised an accessible and useful stretch of water for too long.