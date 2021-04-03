Man seriously injured after crashing car down bank in Dunedin
A man has sustained serious injuries after crashing his vehicle down a bank in Dunedin.
Police were notified of the crash on Blackhead Rd near Green Island Bush Rd in Blackhead about 7.50am on Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.
She said early reports suggested the vehicle had rolled down the bank “some time” prior to police being called.
It was unclear when exactly but the driver, who was a man, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, she said.
A St John spokeswoman said the man was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.