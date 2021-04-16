$140m Queenstown road project approved by Government after 30 years of planning

Queenstown is set to get a multimillion-dollar facelift to keep the town relevant for locals and tourists.

The Government has spent 67 days granting fast-track approval for a Queenstown town centre bypass that local bureaucrats have debated for decades.

Environment Minister David Parker said an expert consenting panel had approved the Queenstown Arterials Project.

“Traffic congestion has been a long-standing problem for Queenstown and needs to be addressed as the city continues to grow and tourism recovers post-Covid-19,” he said.

“This project will help future-proof the city and contribute to a much safer, more climate-friendly transport network.”

READ MORE:

* Queenstown Airport chief executive resigns after five turbulent years

* Prime minister asked to block Central Otago airport plans

* Queenstown's $85 million facelift to include CBD upgrade, ring road

* $85m package for 'shovel-ready' Queenstown projects



James Allan/Supplied Traffic congestion continues to be a problem in Queenstown - even without tourists.

The bypass would include cycling and walking connections.

It was expected the project would provide 477 direct full-time equivalent jobs and 702 indirect jobs during the construction phase.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council had been talking about building the road to bypass the town centre for more than 30 years.

The total project was expected to have a budget of more than $140 million.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced in June that the Government would pay the $50m required for the first stage of the project, using the shovel-ready fund.

Queenstown Lakes District Council infrastructure general manager Peter Hansby said the Government approval was a big step forward for the project.

It was expected stage one of construction would begin on July 1, although there was still design work to complete and land acquisitions to finalise.

Supplied An artist's impression of Queenstown's Melbourne St when it becomes part of a bypass route.

Stage one involved a diversion off Frankton Rd, via Melbourne and Henry streets to Shotover St.

Funding had not yet been secured for the second stage and third stages, which involved enabling the bypass to Man St, then to the Fernhill roundabout and the road to Glenorchy.

Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult had previously said it would be “crazy” not to proceed with stage two, which would require the destruction of the town’s Memorial Centre and council buildings.