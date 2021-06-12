Highway blocked after serious crash in Otago

State Highway 8 is closed between Lawrence and Waitahuna after a serious crash.

An Otago highway is blocked after a crash, which has left four people injured.

Emergency services were called to the Lawrence to Waitahuna Highway, part of State Highway 8, just before 10.50am, to reports of a serious crash just west of Bloy Rd.

A police spokesperson said initial indications suggested two cars were involved, and four people were injured.

One person had suffered serious injuries, two had moderate injuries, and one person had minor injuries, they said.

State Highway 8 is completely blocked, and traffic is being diverted along Bloy Rd.

Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible, and expect delays.