State Highway 8 reopened after serious crash in Otago

State Highway 8 which was closed between Lawrence and Waitahuna after a serious crash has been reopened. (File photo)

An Otago highway has reopened following a crash which left four people injured.

Emergency services were called to the Lawrence to Waitahuna Highway, part of State Highway 8, just before 10.50am on Saturday, to reports of a serious crash just west of Bloy Rd.

A police spokesperson said initial indications suggested two cars were involved, and four people were injured.

One person had suffered serious injuries, two had moderate injuries, and one person had minor injuries, they said.

A St John spokeswoman said all four patients were taken to Dunedin Hospital, two by helicopter, and two by ambulance.

State Highway 8 was completely blocked, with diversions along Bloy Rd, but was reopened about 2.30pm.