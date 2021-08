Emergency services were called to Corstorphine Rd between Milburn and Murray streets about 8.26am on Monday. (File photo).

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a truck in Dunedin.

Emergency services were called to Corstorphine Rd between Milburn and Murray streets just before 8.30am on Monday.

Early reports suggested the pedestrian had been struck by the wing mirror of a truck, a police spokeswoman said.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the person received serious injuries and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.