Mountain biker airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after Queenstown crash

A mountain biker at the Fernhill jump track, in Queenstown. (File photo)

A biker had to be picked up by a rescue helicopter after being injured at a popular Queenstown mountain biking area.

The person was flown to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries, St Johns spokeswoman Dani Tucker ​said.

Queenstown police received reports that a person had injured themselves while riding their bike in Fernhill at about 1pm on Friday, an area where there are mountain biking trails and a mountain bike park.

Officers will make inquiries to determine whether the person was breaching lockdown restrictions, a police spokesperson said.