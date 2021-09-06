150-year-old building burned to the ground during early morning fire

Firefighters from five Central Otago towns are converging at the scene of a house fire.

A 150-year-old Central Otago bed and breakfast has been gutted by flames, after an early-morning fire.

Firefighters were called to a property in Swindon St in the small town of Ophir just after 8.30am on Monday.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Brent Dunn earlier said crews from five nearby towns converged at the scene, where the roof of the building had caved in.

They also attended to a grass fire behind it, he said, fanned by strong winds.

READ MORE:

* Three injured in serious North Canterbury crash

* Four people treated following house fire in West Auckland

* Crash causes grass fire but no persons injured



By 10am, shift manager Darryl Ball said the fire was mostly out, although crews were still working at the scene dampening down hotspots.

But there was little left of the building.

“Once the roof has collapsed, it’s pretty much gone.”

There were no reports of any occupants.

The property was a local bed and breakfast, known as ‘The Bank.’ It was built in 1870.

More to come.