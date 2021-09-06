Fire causes roof to collapse on 150-year-old Central Otago building

Firefighters from five Central Otago towns were sent to the fire at The Bank in Swindon St, Ophir. (File photo)

A 150-year-old Central Otago bed and breakfast has been destroyed in an early morning fire.

Firefighters were called to The Bank, on Swindon St in the small town of Ophir just after 8.30am on Monday.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Brent Dunn said eight crews from five nearby towns converged at the scene, where the roof of the building had caved in.

They also attended to a grass fire behind it, which was fanned by strong winds.

Shift manager Darryl Ball said the fire was mostly out by 10am and by 2.30pm, crews had extinguished the fire and left.

There was little left of the building.

“Once the roof has collapsed, it’s pretty much gone.”

There were no reports of any occupants and a fire investigator was not required, he said. It was not being treated as suspicious.

The property was a local bed and breakfast known as ‘The Bank’. It was built in 1870.