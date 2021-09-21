Police search for vandals who trashed two tiny houses

Police are appealing for information after two tiny houses were vandalised over the weekend. (File photo)

Two tiny houses have been vandalised in Wānaka, prompting a police appeal for more information.

The properties on Joe Brown Drive in Albert Town were daubed with black, pink and green spray paint, a glass door was smashed and the insides “damaged extensively”, Wānaka police said.

It is believed the houses were damaged between midday on Friday and the same time on Saturday, it said.

Forensic investigations were under way, and the police want information on anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact 105 and quote file number 210919/9042.