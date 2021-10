Lake Wānaka from Mt Roy. Makarora can be seen at the far end of the lake. (File photo).

Police have been called to a property following the sudden death of a man in Otago.

Early indications suggested the man died while felling a tree at a property on Haast Pass-Makarora Rd (State Highway 6) between Weka St and Wilkin Rd in Makarora, about 62 kilometres northwest of Wānaka, at 1.20pm on Sunday.

The death is not considered suspicious, a police spokeswoman said.

It was not clear whether WorkSafe had been notified, she said.