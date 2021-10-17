Police seeking information after driver assaulted in Alexandra

Police are seeking information about an assault in Alexandra on October 16.

A man was assaulted and had his courtesy van stolen​ while dropping people off from a pub in Alexandra.

Just after 12am on Saturday, the victim left the Stadium Tavern with five passengers on board the courtesy van.

Two people, a man and a woman, were dropped off together in Alexandra before the victim continuing driving a second group of three men home.

An argument broke out and the driver stopped the van on Orchard Drive.

Police said the victim was dragged out and assaulted by the three men before they drove off in the van.

The victim was treated at Dunstan Hospital for moderate injuries and later discharged.

The van was found a short time later on Dunstan Rd.

Police are seeking information from the public to identify the man and woman who were dropped off in Alexandra before the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105 and quote file number 211016/5563.