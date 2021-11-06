Police to re-enact Central Otago man's last known movements before mystery disappearance

A week after Central Otago man Wayne Hammond went missing police will re-enact his last known movements in the hope of solving the mystery of his disappearance.

Hammond, 50, was last seen leaving his Clyde home in Henderson Drive at 7.30am on Monday, November 1.

His vehicle, a 1999 white/silver Mitsubishi Challenger 4WD with ‘RockGas’ printed on the side, was found underneath the Clyde Bridge at about 3pm that day.

Police will undertake the same journey on Monday morning, November 8, in the hope someone will recall seeing him.

./Stuff POlice have released this new photo of missing Central Otago man Wayne Hammond

Police staff will be stationed at the Clyde Bridge, at the start of the Clyde-Alexandra track, to speak with anyone who may have information to assist in the search.

Hammond’s mysterious disappearance was considered uncharacteristic and extensive land and water searches have been conducted since.

The police dive squad has searched the Clyde River, but failed to locate him.

Police posted on social media on Friday that they were seeking two cyclists who were seen near the Clyde Bridge on Monday morning.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Wayne Hammond’s 4WD vehicle was found under the Clyde bridge the days he disappeared. (File photo)

They were not under any suspicion, but it was thought the might have been able to provide details of Hammond’s movements.

The male and female cyclist were seen in the car park underneath the Clyde Bridge, at the start of the Clyde-to-Alexandra river track, between about 8.15 and 8.30am.

It is not known whether they have come forward.

A Land Search and Rescue team searched along the river and walking track on Saturday but did not locate anything of interest.

Anyone with information that may assist in the search for Hammond is asked to call police on 105 and quote event number P048471135.