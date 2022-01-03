Missing Queenstown woman found 'safe and well'

Jessica Stall, 39, has been missing from the Queenstown area since about midday on New Year’s Eve. Police have serious concerns for her wellbeing.

A Queenstown woman who was missing since New Year’s Eve has been found “safe and well”, police confirmed Monday night.

Jessica Stall, 39, has been located since she disappeared from the Otago tourist town four days ago.

Police thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier Monday, police were investigating the possible sighting of the woman, who was thought to be spotted in the Central Otago town of Ettrick, alongside a possible travel companion.

A cherry farm owner reported the woman had visited the farm’s fruit stall twice over the past two days and was in great spirits, a close friend told Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Queenstown woman missing since New Year's Eve

* Searchers scour streets and hills for Kāpiti man missing three days



The farm owner had seen photos of Stall shared by police and said the woman looked very much like her. She was travelling with a male, and seemed happy.

“The stall owner said the pair looked like they knew each other well and were in good form, chatting,” the friend said.

Stall had a black eye, but her family were not concerned for her safety.

“She hasn’t got a boyfriend. She was in great spirits and really chirpy and happy. We are quite shocked to know she’s travelling with someone. But this all has to be confirmed,” said the friend, who was helping with the search.

Police were examining the CCTV footage.

Supplied Jessica Stall drives a Toyota car similar to this one, with the same black wheels.

The same day there was also a possible sighting of her black 2005 Toyota Caldina, registration number HWT 764, in Ettrick.

Her mother, Tanya Stall, said she had spoken to her daughter on Christmas Day and had been concerned for her mental state for some time.

She and Stall’s father were coming down to see her in the new year from their homes in Auckland and Kerikeri respectively.

“Her friends have been worried about her. There have been signs she’s not well, but when you are dealing with an intelligent person it is hard to pick up.”

There have been no transactions using her Eftpos card since New Year’s Eve.

Her mother said Stall was a high achiever, smart and had left a successful company, Magic Memories, in the United States in 2017.

Stall has been writing children’s books and has published several of those online.