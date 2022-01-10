Pictures show aftermath of large Wānaka scrub fire

The remains of a large fire near Wānaka which has been through 200 hectares.

A large scrub fire near Wānaka is under control, as crews dampen hotspots.

At its height, eight helicopters were used to fight the blaze, which burnt through 200 hectares of regenerating bush. Crews and helicopters were redeployed again on Monday to ensure the fire was contained.

Eight crews coupled with two helicopters were working on Monday to dampen hotspots in an area of 280ha, with a perimeter of just over 7 kilometres, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said.

READ MORE:

* Large Wānaka scrub fire 'seems to be under control', says onlooker

* Eight helicopters fighting ‘significant’ 180-hectare scrub fire near Wānaka

* Ten of New Zealand's best campgrounds



Supplied/FENZ Another aerial view of the fire's impact, crews are now working to dampen hotspots.

On Sunday night, firefighters feared a change in wind could move the fire closer to “a small number” of properties in the Emerald Bluffs area overnight.

The fire did take out power to the area, but not lead to any evacuations, she said.

Helicopters were back out on Monday morning, but onlookers said the flames were no longer visible and the smoke had significantly reduced.

Roger Foley/Supplied The fire raged for much on Sunday, close to Emerald Bluffs near Wānaka.

“It was a frightening scene to see, happening in the distance,” said Pene Hunt, who co-manages Glendhu Bay Motor Camp.

“At times we could see flames from the camp.

“It seems to be under control from what we can see. We have got smoke, but it’s not billowing like it was, it's sort of a fine haze now.”

Jordyn Clark/Supplied Onlookers on Monday morning suggested the fire seemed to be moving along the hillside towards the direction of a bike park.

Pene and Phil Hunt have managed the motor camp on Wānaka Mount Aspiring Rd for four years but have visited the area for “many years”.

Phil Hunt said fires were not common.

“There was one about three years ago, closer to Wānaka, you have to go back quite a long time before there was one before that.”

Emily Richer/Supplied Helicopters were brought in to help fight a significant scrub fire near Wānaka.

Roger Foley, who works at the nearby Glendhu Bay Motor Camp and was on duty overnight on Sunday, said campers woke to a strong smell of smoke, one fire still ablaze close to the valley floor and another high on a ridge line.

“The strong wind dropped during the night and turned to a very light southerly.

“As a result, fire front turned back on itself. [It was a] spectacular sight during the night.”

Emily Richer/Supplied The blaze is burning through 180 to 200 hectares of regenerating bush.

Foley said there was no danger to the motor camp, and everyone there was safe.

Mt Aspiring Rd is currently open with traffic control. The public are asked to stay away from the area.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Cameron Wallace/Supplied One of eight helicopters battling the scrub fire in Glendhu Bay.

A fire investigator was expected at the scene on Monday.

Speaking on Sunday, Georgia Donaldson, a receptionist at the Glendhu Bay Motor Camp, said the sky was filled with smoke, while Foley added that the fire did not seem to be getting bigger and was quite high up in the hills.

“The fire is being watched by many campers who have a ring-side view of the action,” he said.

Roger Foley/Stuff As of 8.30pm on Sunday, the fire covered an area of about 180 to 200 hectares.

At least four ground crews from Wānaka, Luggate, Arrowtown, Dunstan and Tarras were in attendance.

Fenz asked people to avoid the area and refrain from flying drones, after one was spotted earlier. It was now grounded.

“[Operating drones] is exceptionally dangerous with helicopters in the air.”