Sinkhole opens up on Dunedin highway

A sinkhole has opened up on SH88 at Ravensbourne, between Dunedin and Port Chalmers.

A highway linking Dunedin to its port is down to one lane after a sinkhole opened up.

The small hole appeared in the northbound lane of State Highway 88 at Ravensbourne this week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency senior network manager Chris Harris said the hole, which was over a highway culvert next to Moller Park, was being monitored.

The culvert had also been visually inspected through security cameras.

“However, the results were inconclusive and more work is needed to pinpoint the exact cause of the sinkhole,” Harris said.

“This information is critical to ensuring an effective and lasting repair for those who rely on this busy highway.”

To minimise disruptions to motorists, temporary traffic signals were operating until further notice.

Contractors would remove the road surface on Monday to undertake further investigations.

“We understand the importance of having both lanes of the highway operating in this area, and our contractors are committed to making this happen as quickly as practical,” Harris said.

Waka Kotahi thanked motorists for their patience and for following the temporary speed limits to ensure everyone’s safety, he said.