Winter Olympics: Zoi Sadowski Synnott, the chilled out middle child who always dodged the dishes

Along way from Beijing, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's family reflect on the snowboarder's history-making gold medal win at the Winter Olympics.

Becoming New Zealand’s first Winter Olympics gold medallist hasn’t come without sacrifices for Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

In particular, her role in household chores.

“Zoi sacrificed doing the dishes, mowing the lawns, cleaning her room and getting the vacuum out, she sacrificed all of those things,“ her dad Sean joked.

The 20-year-old's family are still coming to grips with Zoi’s history making win, after she took out the women’s Slopestyle event in Beijing.

“When we called her she was just like I can’t believe it, she was just smiling so much. I think she slept next to her medal," said sister Reilly.

READ MORE:

* Winter Olympics: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott eyes second gold after 'elation' of slopestyle win

* Recap: Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 - Tiarn Collins misses spot in slopestyle final

* Zoi Sadowski-Synnott to chase gold in Winter Olympics women's slopestyle final



Mum Robin, dad Sean, sisters Illy and Reilly and brother Dylan all watched Zoi’s win from a big screen at Wānaka’s NZ HQ, because Covid-19 crowd restrictions meant they couldn't go the games in person.

While the win is overwhelming for the Wānaka locals, they never doubted she could do it.

“I knew it was her dream and obviously her goal. It felt like if she set her mind to it, she could do it,” said Robin.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Zoi's family in Wanaka - from left; Reilly, Illy, Sean, Dylan and Robin.

“I definitely felt the pressure and the attention and the press and the headlines of expectation of gold on her.

“I think because she was over in Beijing it was less so in her face. It is great she is over there. She won’t pay attention to new articles and stuff like that, she would be in her zone. It is one of her strengths, she can block all the rest out.

“I was a nervous wreck though.”

While her mother was pacing up and down the family home the morning of Zoi’s big day, Zoi herself was calm going into her incredible third run, where she landed two 1080’s, and a gold medal.

“She never shows her nerves, she always stays calm. She handles it,” said her younger sister Illy.”

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Sadowski-Synnott celebrates during the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle medal ceremony.

No one talks to Sadowski-Synnott on the day of an event. She puts enough pressure on her self that any motivational chat from a coach, mum or dad isn’t going to help.

“Her dedication is massive no one needs to put pressure on Zoi, because Zoi will put it all on herself,” said Robin.

“She does it with everything she does, she goes all in, she is just so motivated,” said her brother Dylan who was one of Zoi's biggest motivators as a young girl training to be better at the sport.

The siblings began snowboarding around the same time. Pushing one another to lean new things on the slopes. Dylan wanted to become professional too, but his career was plagued by injuries.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Zoi's family couldn't be at the Games due to Covid-19 crowd number restrictions.

Sadowski Synnott started snowboarding at age seven and hasn’t put down her board since. Her goal is to be the world number one female snowboarder, and she is fast tracking her way there.

The Wānaka snowboarder has dominated global events since her bronze medal as a 16-year-old at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

She is the current world champion, X Games gold medallist and world cup gold medal winner in Big Air, silver in Slopestyle. Forbes rankings have her as a top boarder in the sport, and according to her father she's the best.

“I think she already is,” Sean told Stuff on Monday.

Her success has been recognised by snowboarding’s biggest sponsors; she now rides for Burton, Monster Energy and Anon. After she won the triple crown in 2019, Snowboarder Magazine named Sadowski-Synnott its Rookie of the Year in its 2020 awards.

But she’s riding quickly away for any sort of rookie status now.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Zoi Sadowski Synnott is New Zealand's first Winter olympic gold medalist.

Now a gold medal winner, Zoi will have to wait over four weeks to receive that well deserved hug from her family in Wānaka. She still has the big Air to compete in next Thursday, and is a hot favourite to medal again.

Proud and happy for their chilled out Zoi, the hugs will be huge.

New Zealand's medals at the Winter Olympics

1992: Annelise Coberger (alpine skiing) silver in women’s slalom in Albertville, France

2018: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snowboarding) bronze in women’s big air in PyeongChang, South Korea

2018: Nico Porteous (freeskiing) bronze in men’s halfpipe in PyeongChang, South Korea

2022: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snowboarding) gold in women’s slopestyle in Beijing, China