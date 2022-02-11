Destination Queenstown boss resigns after seven months as family can't get into NZ

Destination Queenstown chief executive Paul Abbot is moving back to Australia after a brief stint in Queenstown.

Unable to get his family into New Zealand, Destination Queenstown’s boss has quit after just seven months in the job.

Paul Abbot will step down from his position in March and head back to Cairns, Australia.

Abbot was appointed to the role in early 2021 and moved from Australia to take up the position in July.

His family were due to join him late last year, but were unable to due to border restrictions and managed isolation (MIQ) availability.

Australians will be able to travel to New Zealand normally by July at the latest.

Abbot said his time in the role had been a “mixed bag”.

“Queenstown was a lovely place and people working in the industry were enthusiastic. The downside was watching people’s livelihoods just suffer tremendously”.

“I’m not saying we should be following the lead of Australia, but the Australian decision to open the borders, albeit in the time they were in the middle of the Omicron wave, was one that showed acceptance of the situation and the unavoidability of the situation.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff A deserted Queenstown Mall on the first day of the alert level 4 lockdown.

He said the Government had left tourism operators to stand on their own over the past year.

“The message the Australian Government was sending to the tourism industry is ‘we’ve got your back, we understand the pain you are going through’.

“The message here to the industry is, ‘guess what guys you are on your own’.

“It is almost like it is the naughty child that’s been put in the corner.”

Abbot said his resignation had nothing to do with the struggle Queenstown and tourism had endured during the pandemic, but he did not hold back in his criticism towards the Government’s treatment of the tourism industry – particularly in Queenstown.

“The negative side has been watching what the Government decisions and non decisions have done to the industry.

“That has been pretty gut-wrenching to sit on the sidelines and effectively watch people’s livelihoods and businesses just struggle.”

Destination Queenstown chairman Richard Thomas said Abbot had made the decision for his family.

“Paul has had to make this difficult decision due to the incredibly challenging and ongoing conditions brought about by Covid-19, border restrictions and the need to put his family first.

“The DQ Board is very sad to see Paul go but can empathise with his extremely difficult position having his family stuck on the other side of the Tasman.

“We understand his decision to put his family first. That’s the right call for Paul and his family.