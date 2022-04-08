Secret mission to build homes and keep land bankers at bay in one of NZ's most affordable towns

From left, Beau Williams, Evan Dick, Joyce Beck and Liz Jenkinson from Kai Build and Kaitangata and District Promotions. They want more young people to move to their town, so are building houses for them.

Years after a viral campaign to live in one of New Zealand’s cheapest towns ended in land banking, a South Otago community group has successfully – and secretly – rejuvenated it.

They did so by word of mouth only, as Kaitangata and District Promotions’ 2016 effort resulted in interest from thousands of property speculators, muddying their mission of building affordable houses for young families.

Six years ago their land and house package, starting at $230,000, made international headlines for its affordability.

It resulted in nearly 10,000 expressions of interest. The Clutha district mayor said at one point he had 40,000 emails in his inbox.

Kaitangata and District Promotions, a volunteer-run organisation, installed a vetting process to make sure would-be buyers actually intended to live there.

But despite their best efforts, only five homes were built. The remaining sections were banked by property speculators or otherwise didn’t work out.

The promotions group formed the Kaitangata Housing Trust in 2021, from which the Kai Build project was born.

“We weren’t going to give up,” said Evan Dick​, local farmer and head of the project.

The original Kaitangata house and land package had been Dick's idea. His family goes back generations in the small Otago town, his father helping build the old town hall, his uncle's name on a plaque for serving in World War II.

“We’re doing it for them, really,” he said.

“The average Kiwi is really struggling at the moment. Kai[tangata] has a great community, a good school, it's safe, great if you like the outdoors. We're only an hour from a big city ... the people here want Kai to grow, but we need young people to come and give it new life to do that.”

Since 2016 the cost of construction has increased. Dick said it now costs $150,000 or more to for a similar house and land package they offered six years ago.

Over the last two years the project secured over a million dollars worth of loans and land through the philanthropic Tindall Foundation and Clutha District Council, and hired local builders directly to ensure the work would get done.

“It’s all been done word of mouth this time. We even went door knocking people we knew had empty sections. Everyone knows someone who needs a house, or can help,” said Joyce Beck​, Kaitangata and District Promotions secretary.

Nearly every section has been sold to people the group has personally vetted – mostly to locals wanting to make room for growing families, or to people who had been renting.

Kaitangata is a settlement in the Clutha district, seven minutes from the larger town of Balclutha and an hour south of Dunedin.

Pākehā farmers moved to the area in the 1850s and within a decade, once the nearby coal mine became operational, dozens of sections were sold and a village began to take shape.

The mine remained running but the population declined over the decades, dropping to around 330 households, the community group estimated.

Dick and his Kaitangata and District Promotions colleagues, all of whom are volunteers, are concerned by rangatahi moving to the cities, leaving behind an ageing population.

Beck said the local school, rugby club and other community groups were becoming increasingly concerned for their futures.

While the 2016 campaign didn’t work out how they hoped, the attention inspired some people to privately build, and the town grew.

It now has a new community centre and extended skate park, and its own fuel stop and daycare.

Members of the community are currently refurbishing the local swimming pool, creating walking tracks around the historic mineshaft and doubling the size of the boat ramp for the popular fishing spot.

“We cannot speak higher of the local council,” Beck said. “They've come on board and purchased 10 sections for us ... they agreed to build two new houses per year on their land, on top of that ... we couldn't do this without their support.”

In the last six months properties in Kaitangata have sold for between $165,000 and $315,000, according to realestate.co.nz.