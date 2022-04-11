Council lambasts the 'git' responsible for vandalising garden pandas

There are four whitestone ears fewer in New Zealand’s oldest Chinese garden.

An exotic animal is at the centre of an “unbearable” crime in New Zealand’s oldest Chinese garden.

The garden, nestled within the Ōamaru Public Gardens, is home to two whitestone pandas that have had their ears stolen in recent months.

Jane Matchett​, a park officer at the Waitaki District Council, said members of the public first alerted them to a single missing ear a couple of months ago.

At first, the council thought it had fallen off naturally or accidentally. A month later, the second one went.

“Then the third ... whether it is a monthly ritual, we don't know,” she said.

The cost of replacing all four ears was about $500, she said, though she feared the cost would be ongoing, as the ear thief was still at large.

The pandas were not part of the original Chinese garden, which was built in 1988 as a symbol of friendship between Chinese miners who had immigrated for the gold rush and the Pākehā settlers of Ōamaru.

Matchett said the pandas were later donated by a member of the public who bought them at a local symposium.

“Someone thought they should be saved ... I don't know what the Chinese community would have thought about it, they are controversial.”

The council initially opted against going public with the problem, lest the thief be encouraged to strike again.

On Monday, in a post on Facebook, the council declared it would no longer be “pandering to this kind of vandal so if you know who did it, get in touch”.

“It's an earache,” the post read.

It also described the thief as “some git”, which locals in the comments section did not think was a strong enough insult.

“How dreadful. Loss of hearing must be ‘unbearable’ for the pandas!!,” wrote one local.