Why Queenstown's neighbour Arrowtown hasn't slept through the challenging pandemic

Arrowtown business owners say locals have kept them going through challenging pandemic restrictions.

Strong support from locals has helped a small Otago tourist town fare better than its superstar neighbour, Queenstown, but the lack of international tourists has hurt small retail businesses in particular.

With its seasonal beauty, quiet one-way main street, and heritage status, Arrowtown is a popular spot for overseas visitors and has often been marketed to wealthy internationals.

But through the Covid-19 pandemic it has been hungry locals and loyal shoppers that have kept businesses on their feet to a greater extent than their neighbours in struggling Queenstown.

A Queenstown Chamber of Commerce survey last year found a third of all Queenstown CBD businesses were getting less than 25 per cent of their pre-pandemic trade, and half were getting less than 50 per cent. Conversely, 70 per cent of Arrowtown businesses were still getting more than 50 per cent of their pre-pandemic trade.

Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes said the difference between the two towns was Arrowtown’s strong local market, and the larger number of retail and hospitality businesses competing against each other in Queenstown.

Arrowtown, population 8000, “is just a lot more local”, she said.

“A lot of Auckland domestic visitors go there too. It’s very much a destination.”

Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult said the historic gold mining village had suffered less than Queenstown overall.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Arrowtown retails has suffered on the whole more than local food and beverage.

“Arrowtown is a lovely place to go to wonder round the shops, have a coffee or have a glass of pinot noir.

“It has been a refuge for some during these hard times, for locals especially.”

Both towns relied largely on international tourism though, and he did not expect that to pick up until the ski season began.

“We won’t see hoards of Australians coming in just yet, but Easter is here and school holidays, so we should see a few folk floating around the place.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Fork and tap owner Jeannie Crawford says locals have been overwhelmingly supportive.

The Fork and Tap owner Jeannie Crawford said the pandemic had been tough on businesses across the region, and even in Arrowtown two businesses were closing this month, but the town was doing well compared to places like Queenstown.

“The difference is Arrowtown has its little community, and we are passionate about our community, and it really stands strong during tough times.

“It shows you have to look after your locals, and they will look after you.”

She compared Arrowtown to Central Otago towns like Clyde and Ophir, where more domestic tourists had chosen to holiday during the pandemic.

The biggest challenge for her and other hospitality venues in the area was finding staff, she said. She had to close the pub’s doors over last month’s Otago Anniversary weekend because she could not find enough staff for what should have been one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Provisions café owner Jane Shaw said locals alone had carried her and other Arrowtown businesses through the pandemic.

“After the first lockdown everyone was so happy and excited that we had this period right the way through to August 2021, and it was seriously our busiest year ever.

“But since that last lockdown in August it has been tough. We are kind of tracking at about 18 per cent down, which is better than some. We are very lucky that we still have enough work to employ our staff.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Provisions Cafe owner Jane Shaw says she and other business owners feel like they finally have come out the other side of a challenging two years.

Shaw said she had noticed a lot more people were going out since New Zealand moved into the orange setting this week and vaccine passports were no longer required.

“It feels like we have come out the other side.”

Not all Arrowtown business owners were feeling optimistic though.

Owen Williams, who has owned boutique clothing and souvenir store Golden Fleece for more than 20 years, said he was still getting only 25 per cent of his pre-pandemic trade.

The problem was much of Arrowtown’s retail was targeted towards international tourists through products like possum, merino wool and Kiwiana memorabilia.

“Anything that has anything to do with Kiwiana is struggling – Kiwis don't buy that.”

Jo Braden is closing the Old Smith jewellery store on Tuesday after having the business in her family for more than 40 years.

There was no way she would be closing if Covid-19 never existed – it had caused trade to fall 70 per cent – but she was happy to be moving on.

“Everyone has been really supportive – my landlord, some of my suppliers have taken back their stock and everything is falling into place. I want to have a holiday for while.”

Supplied The Arrowtown Autumn Festival was cancelled due to Covid-19 number restrictions.

One retail owner, who did not want to be named, said she had struggled with only 25 per cent of her normal trade, the lack of international tourists, and not having international workers to staff her store.

“I can't remember the last time I had a day off, but this is how it is, and we have to keep going.

“A few months ago it felt like 20 years ago when you just closed down here for shoulder season.”

What had kept Arrowtown going was the strong support from locals, she said.

“I think probably Arrowtown has been luckier than Queenstown, but there have been days you could have laid on the road and not get run over.”