Witness appeal after Queenstown crash leaves one dead and another critically injured

Police witness appeal after fatal crash south of Queenstown on Friday night.

Queenstown Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on Friday night.

The crash involved two vehicles and was on Kingston Rd (State Highway 6). It was reported to emergency services at 6.10pm.

One person has died and a second person was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

“As part of our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash, we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, as well as anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage,” said a police spokesperson.

Anyone with information should contact police via 105 and quote event number P050258368.