'I nearly hugged him to death': Otago's caveman reunited with Aussie-based sister

Little John and his Perth-based sister after reuniting this week for the first time in 25 years.

She feared he was dead or missing, but now the Australia-based sister of Otago’s caveman has been reunited with her long-lost brother for the first time in a quarter of a century.

“I am so happy to see him,” the woman, who lives in Perth, said after seeing her brother this week.

“I nearly hugged him to death.”

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF A man who calls himself ‘Little John’ started living in a cave west of Dunedin a decade ago.

The pair last saw each other in 1997, and drifted apart before Little John vanished from the lives of their family.

Her brother now lives in a cave off a beaten track near the small Otago settlement of Outram.

“It feels like a weight has been lifted, no longer fearing the worst and wondering where he was,” she told Stuff in March upon learning he was alive.

That month, Little John was reunited with his dad after 25 years apart, the pair calling his Perth-based sister soon after.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The man known as 'Little John', who lives in a cave at Outram, near Dunedin.

“I honestly would have walked past him in the street and not recognised him,” Little John said of his father, who he now regularly visits.

It was during his reunion with his father at his home that he heard his mother had died in 2019.

The last time Little John, his dad and his sister were together was at the funeral of another sibling in 1995.

“That is part of the reason we drifted apart ... it was very hard.’’

After the collapse of a relationship, Little John, who battled alcohol addiction, moved to the cave to dry out.

He stayed there off and on for much of the past decade, while using a small shed to store his guitars.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Little John’s belongings hang off hooks attached to the cave wall, are wedged in crevices or held in place by stones.

His sister was not worried that her brother lived in a cave.

“I’m quite impressed he can do it,” she said.

Previous stories about his lifestyle choices – included his home dentistry, shunning of receiving the benefit, and his solitary lifestyle – led to more people recognising him and pulling over when he hitchhiked between Outram and Dunedin.

He was looking forward to another winter in the cave, saying it’s “when all the sandflies die out”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Little John points to his home - a cave near Outram - before meeting his father for the first time in 25 years.

‘’The bush is quite special in the winter.’’

His sister has expressed an interest in seeing his cave, and possibly spending a night to see the glowworms.

“But we need a snowsuit for her ... she has just come over from Perth.”

While Little John was largely in good health, he felt ill a couple of weeks ago.

“I had a series of [what felt like] hangovers that were quite extensive ... and it could have been Covid.”

He also now has a better support network and method of communication, after finding a letterbox – complete with the number 15 – abandoned on the side of the road.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Little John relaxes at the start of the track to his cave.

He has placed it at the beginning of the track near his cave so he can receive messages and goods – getting deliveries of small bags of lollies, cans of food and drink, and occasionally homemade rhubarb and raisin muffins.

Despite those new comforts, he plans to remain in the cave.

“I need to keep up my reputation.”